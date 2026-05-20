Angelique Meyer shared the memorial service details for her 12-year-old daughter, Kira, inviting everyone who loved her to come and say goodbye

Kira passed away on 16 May 2026 after suffering a serious brain injury when she fell from her electric scooter on Mother's Day

People asked whether the service would be streamed online, with many saying they live too far to attend but want to be there in spirit

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Kira Meyer, a 12-year-old girl who passed away recently. Images: @KiraMeyer

Source: Facebook

Angelique Meyer, the mother of 12-year-old Kira Meyer, shared a post on Facebook on 19 May 2026 announcing the details of her daughter's memorial service. The memorial will take place at 2:00 PM on 22 May 2026 at CRC Silverlakes in Pretoria, Gauteng. Families and friends wishing to attend are asked to fill in a link to confirm attendance so the family can arrange seating and catering.

Angelique wrote:

"As we all know, Kira was loved by all. She always wanted to know who was coming to watch her sports and public speaking. She will have an open service."

What happened to Kira Meyer?

As previously reported on by Briefly News, Kira was a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, Pretoria. She was out riding her electric scooter with her stepfather inside their residential complex on the afternoon of 10 May 2026, Mother's Day, when she suddenly fell and suffered a serious brain injury.

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She was airlifted to Milpark Hospital and spent six nights in the ICU. Three doctors declared her brain dead on 15 May 2026, and she passed away the following day. Doctors suspected she may have had a seizure during the fall.

Kira was a Voortrekker at Suiderkruis Kommando and a figure skater. Her family described her as someone who lit up every room and always wanted the people she loved close by.

The family's journey since losing Kira

Since Kira's passing, her family has been dealing with mounting hospital bills on top of the grief. Angelique said she has not even been able to open the emails from the hospital yet.

She said the family only wants to give Kira the most beautiful farewell possible, and any funds left over will go to Laerskool Skuilkrans for girls' sport and school initiatives.

Anyone wishing to support the family can do so on the BackaBuddy campaign.

View the Facebook post below:

People respond to the memorial announcement

Those who saw the post on Angelique's Facebook page reached out with love and questions:

@theonette.robertson wrote:

"Hi friend, are you going to have it online too, or just in person?"

@maudieps said:

"Good luck. If you don't mind, I would also like to be there online in spirit with you."

@teresa.auret asked:

"Are you all going to broadcast this?"

@melissa.theron777 wrote:

"Best of luck to you. May the Lord comfort you in this difficult time. We don't know all the answers, but one day you will see her again. I don't know you, but I am praying for you."

@tiffany.schonken said:

"Best of luck, Aunt. May Jesus Christ comfort and strengthen you through this mourning time."

A notice for Kira Meyer's memorial service. Images: Angelique Meyer

Source: Facebook

More tragic moments hitting SA

Briefly News recently reported on the memorial and funeral details of Lekompo star Queen Terc.

recently reported on the memorial and funeral details of Lekompo star Queen Terc. Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo reportedly died at the age of 40, with many talking about the kind of person he was.

NBA player Brandon Clarke died suddenly at just 29 years old, leaving teammates and fans searching for answers.

Source: Briefly News