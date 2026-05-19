A video of 19-year-old Creashy Maart from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town resurfaced on TikTok

Creashy has been battling serious health challenges since she was two weeks old, had a double lung transplant and was later diagnosed with cancer

Even in her darkest moments, Creashy donated R10,000 from her own fundraiser to support two other sick children

Creashy Maart’s sharing a heartbreaking but motivational message. Images: @justadvocacy1

Source: TikTok

As was previously reported on by Briefly News, 19-year-old Creashy Maart from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town has been fighting for her life after doctors told her parents to take her home and keep her comfortable.

A video shared by TikTok page @justadvocacy1 on 18 May 2026 showed Creashy breaking down in tears as she spoke directly to the camera. Through the tears, she said:

"It's okay to feel what you're going through. But it's important to stand up. It's important to fight."

The details about Creashy's journey had many calling her story a reminder of what true resilience looks like.

Creashy's fight from the very beginning

Creashy's health battle started when she was just two weeks old. She was diagnosed with a severe chronic lung disease after repeated bouts of pneumonia damaged her lungs over years.

She managed to live a fairly normal life until 2025, when she was in matric and ended up hospitalised and dependent on oxygen. She had a double lung transplant at Groote Schuur Hospital, which gave the family hope of a fresh start.

But in January 2026, she was rushed back to the hospital, and doctors found nodules on both her new lungs. After a month of tests, she was diagnosed with Kaposi Sarcoma. This is a cancer triggered by the immunosuppressant medication she needed to prevent her body from rejecting the transplanted lungs.

Doctors have since said there is nothing more they can do medically and have advised focusing on her comfort at home.

Creashy's act of generosity

What moved people most was not just Creashy's words but what she did with her own fundraiser money. Even while battling terminal cancer, she donated R10,000 from her BackaBuddy campaign to support a four-year-old with stage 4 neuroblastoma and a toddler fighting leukaemia.

Her campaign has since received contributions from 60 donors and raised close to R96,000 of its R100,000 goal. Creashy also has a wish to get onto Cape Town radio stations to share her story with people who may never see it on social media.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA pours love on Creashy's heartbreaking message

People watching TikToker @justadvocacy1's clip could not hold back:

@user5401829925350 said:

"Where there is life, there is hope 🙏🏼 Lord Jesus bless Creashy Maart in Jesus's mighty name Amen 🙏🏼❤️"

@yourgirlaa22 shared:

"I am also losing hair, and I am only a child."

@portiatheart wrote:

"God protect and heal her and bless her in Jesus Christ's mighty name, Amen 🙏🙏"

@michael.petersen850 prayed:

"God put the healing hands on this brave young girl in Jesus name, amen 🙏🙏"

@morningglory202 said:

"God bless you, sweetie. Praying for your healing in Jesus mighty name, Amen 🙏"

Creashy Maart from Cape Town. Images: @creashy_maart

Source: TikTok

More on health battles and illness

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Source: Briefly News