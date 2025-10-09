The South African Police Service has announced that an investigation into the illness of Dumisani Khumalo will be launched

Khyumalo, the crime intelligence boss, suddenly fell ill while testifying during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings

The police confirmed that the investigation is taking place, and he is scheduled to return to testify at the Commission of Inquiry

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation into the cause of the crime intelligence boss, Dumisani Khumalo. Khumalo fell ill while he was testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings.

According to Power FM, SAPS confirmed that the investigation is taking place. Police spokesperson Briegaider Athlenda Mthe confirmed that the case is under investigation. The details of the investigations were kept under wraps.

What happened to Khumalo?

Khumalo was called asd yhe fifth witness to testify about the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system by a criminal cartel. On one of the days he was expected to continue his testimony, he felt unwell after sitting at the desk. He was rushed to the hospital, where he received medical care.

