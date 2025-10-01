Crucial Madlanga Commission witness, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, failed to continue his testimony due to health reasons

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh reacted to the situation and hinted there could be more behind the development

Social media users suggested that the development was linked to Nathi Mthethwa's death, while some hinted at possible foul play

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh weighed in on Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo's sudden illness.

Popular podcast host and academic Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has reacted after a key Madlanga Commission witness fell ill. As a result, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System adjourned proceedings to a later date.

On the morning of Wednesday, 1 October 2025, Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced that Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo was unable to continue giving testimony due to health reasons. Hearings had been scheduled to run until Friday, 3 October 2025.

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh reacts as Madlanga Commission postponed

After the Madlanga Commission announced that one of its key witnesses was too ill, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh weighed in. In a post shared on his verified X account hours after Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga's announcement, Mpofu-Walsh suggested that there was more to the development. The post was captioned:

“Justice Madlanga just announced that Gen Khumalo is too sick to testify today. Ikhona into e-off. #MadlangaCommission”

See the post below:

Social media weighs in on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh's reaction

In the comment section, several social media users echoed Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s speculation. Several explained how the development was linked to the sudden death of Nathi Mthethwa. Mthethwa was previously implicated by the Madlanga Commission’s first witness, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Others suggested that Khumalo had fallen ill because he hadn’t taken precautions like his colleague Mkhwanazi.

Here are some of the comments:

@MrSoWhat31 said:

“Sick or too sick? But yesterday he didn't show any signs of being sick.”

@OfBantu suggested:

“I believe this is a tactic. Remember, the country's attention is suddenly focused on Nathi Mthethwa. This takes a huge chunk of the attention off the commission. Especially today, since it's still fresh. He must come back on Friday.”

@AHT_YssY asked:

“😒 Why couldn't he just bring his own water bottle? See now.”

@ThabangCole speculated:

“🤔First, it was evidence leader Terry Motau stepping down with no explanation, 🤔then Nathi Mthethwa allegedly "offed himself" just after being mentioned in the commission and flagged as a potential witness in the portfolio committee, 🤔 now Lt.Gen is sick, yet yesterday he was testifying in good health, he even cracked a joke about emojis. 🙆🏾Coincidence or sandla se mfene? Hope he didn't touch, drink, or eat anything offered from the venue.”

@zakhele_mboyane highlighted:

“This country and conspiracy theories. It reminds me of village life. Somebody cannot just die of natural causes. There has to be something wrong. We're told Mthethwa is alive, or there's a conspiracy around his death.”

@ncokazbe asked:

“Did he drink their water? He should have learnt from Lord Mkhwanazi.”

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh reacted after key Madlanga Commission witness' sudden illness. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

