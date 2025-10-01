South African media personality Nandi Madida has added her opinion on the state of the country

From the Madlanga Commission of Enquiry to the untimely death of Nathi Mthethwa, the news just kept on coming

The Apple Music Africa Now podcast host was heartbroken by this, and she sparked a debate on social media

Nandi Madida reacted to the shocking state of South Africa. Image: Nandi_Madida

South Africans have been saying 'Yoh' many times this past few weeks. Nandi Madida was left heartbroken by the state that the country is currently in.

From allegations of corruption which were brought to light during the Madlanga Commission and the shocking death of former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa, the news just keeps getting worse.

How Nandi Madida feels about current state of SA

Taking to X on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the singer posted the words "South Africa!" and added a heartbroken emoji.

Madida then posted another video of student activist Mcebo Dlamini, where he was interviewed on Newzroom Afrika.

"South Africa is a movie. We live in a drama. It's a series. Every day, you will be shocked by something new. We have even forgotten what shocked us two weeks ago."

But that is not the only thing Nandi said. She also added a quote from the hit song Waterfalls by the girl group TLC, saying, “Don't go chasing waterfalls. Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to. I know that you're gonna have it your way or nothing at all. But I think you're moving too fast.”

Nandi Madida was saddened by the state of South Africa. Image: Nandi Madida

Mzansi heartbroken by state of Mzansi

Mzansi reacted to Nandi Madida's posts, saying they, too, are truly shocked by what is happening in South Africa. Below are some of the hilarious comments from worried citizens.

@KhumaloFk responded:

"Yi Film Mrs Madida and sidideke Sonke manje. (It is a movie, sis Nandi. We are all in shock.)"

@stanwest428258 reacted:

"We are screwed."

@mfiso0ngafi reacted:

"We live in a rubbish state, sana."

@IamEthwel stated:

"Kubi Sesi Nandi. (Things are bad, sister Nandi.)"

@Masonic_Hustler stated:

"Truly and absolutely shocking."

Back in July, Nandi also weighed in on the drama surrounding the country. Sharing a cryptic post, she said, "Cry the beloved country 💔"

Her post came after Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations against several top government officials, including Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, at his press conference.

In addition to that, the rising cost of electricity ignited a storm online, with many people complaining about this. Even Ntsiki Mazwai was feeling the heat, and she did not hold back her sentiments. Prince Kaybee even complained about the high data prices in Mzansi, calling for people to intervene.

Ntsiki Mazwai speculates on Mthethwa's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nathi Mthethwa reportedly died at the Hyatt Hotel in France on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

Ntsiki Mazwai sparked online discussions after raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Nathi Mthethwa's death. In her post, Mazwai asked if this death might be connected, “Yoh, do you think it’s connected?”

