South African activist Ntsiki Mazwai recently shared that she suspected foul play in Nathi Mthethwa's death

The controversial poet posted a list of witnesses that Mthethwa was on for the Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee probing Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the list and Mazwai's suspicions

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thought on Nathi Mthethwa's death.

Yoh, the former Minister of Police Nathi Mthethwa's death left many confused and shocked; however, the controversial Ntsiki Mazwai had a lot to say about his death.

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, Mazwai suspected some foul play in the death of the SA Ambassador to France. Ntsiki Mazwai speculated that the timing of his death was off, especially since his name was on the witness list for the Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee probing Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations.

The controversial activist shared the list of witnesses in connection with political interference within the criminal justice system on her X (formerly Twitter) page, which had many netizens sharing their thoughts on Mthethwa's death.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's suspicions

Shortly after the star shared her suspicions about Mthethwa's sudden death, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Mazwai's post on social media. Here's what they had to say below:

@stallionheat02 said:

"Whoever did it knew you would think this way. This was the right time to eliminate him. Why would he jump off the building? The Madlanga Commission is not a court of law, and its findings are not binding."

@j_dejo wrote:

"If I were on that list, I would crawl into a dark cave, never to be seen again - someone is covering their tracks."

@NgamlaJo commented:

"They got to him first."

@The_Kundun responded:

"Dude knew what was coming and what he did, so he killed his own ass…. This is obvious… no grown man on this planet falls off the 22nd floor."

@colinjozi replied:

"He’s clearly corrupt, so please no taxpayer-funded funeral and no speeches from Cyril and cronies telling us how he ‘sacrificed himself for the struggle’. Tell the truth for once and say we killed him so he didn’t take the rest of us down with him."

@just_mpho_ mentioned:

"Check who booked the flight to France, or check who made the international telephone call between France and South Africa."

@AfricanComNotes shared:

"The rest of the witnesses need protection. The central figure, Brian, needs maximum protection."

Nathi Mthethwa passed away in France.

A look at Nathi Mthethwa's beef with Bonang Matheba

Following Nathi Mthethwa's passing, Briefly News had previously reported that South Africans resurfaced the late ANC politician's feud with the popular media personality Bonang Matheba.

Despite serving several terms in office, Mthethwa was generally unpopular in the South African arts industry. He was nicknamed the Minister of Condolences for allegedly only showing support for late artists who struggled without state support.

On 19 July 2022, after Banyana Banyana beat Zambia in the Women’s African Cup of Nations semi-finals, Mthethwa sent a congratulatory message and praised the ladies on a job well done. Reacting to his message, Bonang said the ladies needed sponsorship, not encouragement, and threw shade at his proposal to allocate R30 million to establish a new national philharmonic orchestra.

