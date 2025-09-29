South African actor Wiseman Mncube recently tied the knot with his lover, Nokubonga Ngobeni

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of their traditional wedding

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the wedding

Halala! The South African talented actor Wiseman Mncube has decided to take his relationship to another level, leaving many fans in awe.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula excitedly shared on social media that the former Shaka iLembe star had officially tied the knot with his lover Nokubonga Ngobeni.

Ngobeni, who is also well known in the entertainment industry, is an award-winning model and costume designer. The pair seemed to have tied the knot over the weekend.

Watch the video of their traditional wedding below:

Mzansi reacts to Mncube and Ngobeni tying the knot

Shortly after pictures and videos of the couple's wedding ceremony went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MasabataMa8713 said:

"Zulu girls are so weird on TikTok, being unashamedly tribalistic and calling this gorgeous girl ugly."

@amethyst_mandy wrote:

"Seems like everyone got married this month."

@woza_diego commented:

"It's good to see a mix of cultural families."

@Mbatjane responded:

"It obviously looks like the Tsonga queen's date of birth is before Wiseman's date of birth. I don't mean she is older than him, but her date of birth is ahead of his."

@morutwana replied:

"A while ago, I saw an interview with Wiseman talking about the fact that he had a wife who passed away. I'm so happy he found love again."

@KatekoMadalane shared:

"Social media keyboard warriors have ugly hearts, please, and they’re colourists and they’re not nice people! How y'all gonna be mad at Wiseman Mncube’s wife because, according to you, she’s not the type of girl you pictured him marrying? Y'all did the same with Thembinkosi Mthembu."

