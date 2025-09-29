Rapulana Seiphemo and the mother of his child got officially married in a traditional wedding ceremony

Videos from the wedding ceremony were shared online by controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula

Rapulana Seiphemo's antics with his best friend in one of the wedding videos raised eyebrows online

Rapulana Seiphemo finally tied the knot with his baby mama in a traditional wedding. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Veteran South African filmmaker and actor Rapulana Seiphemo and his baby mama finally made things official. The actor sparked social media chatter with his behaviour with his close friend during his traditional wedding ceremony.

Rapulana Seiphemo’s personal life is back in the public eye thanks to controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula. Seiphemo, who reprised his character as Tau Mogale on SABC1's Generations: The Legacy, previously introduced his wife while celebrating her birthday in August 2025.

According to Musa Khawula, the star made things official with the mother of his child during a traditional wedding ceremony.

Rapulana Seiphemo marries baby mama in traditional wedding

On Sunday, 28 September, Khawula shared a short video of Rapulana Seiphemo at his wedding. The video was captioned:

“A look inside Rapulana Seiphemo's wedding.”

In the short video, Rapulana and his close friend Kenneth Nkosi took turns drinking from a large whiskey flask.

Watch the video below:

In a subsequent post, Musa Khawula shared a video of Rapulana Seiphemo with his bride Zandile Tshukulu, the granddaughter of Generations creator Mfundi Vundla.

The post was captioned:

“Meet Rapulana Seiphemo's wife, Zandile Seiphemo.”

Watch the video below:

While it is unclear when Rapulana Seiphemo and his wife, Zandile Tshukulu, tied the knot, their relationship dominated headlines in 2020. According to various reports, the couple started dating while Rapulana was allegedly still in a relationship with Generations: The Legacy co-star Zoe Mthiyane.

Social media reacts after Rapulana Seiphemo gets married

Netizens filled the comments under Musa Khawula’s initial post about Rapulana Seiphemo and Zandike Tshukulu’s wedding with mixed reactions. While others focused on Rapulana’s behaviour with his best friend, Kenneth Nkosi, some likened him to renowned composer Lebo M, who set the record straight on the number of marriages he has had.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ke_Mpho_M remarked:

“Every time I see these two together, I hear the ‘Thathi sgubhu’ song by Bongo Maffin at the back of my mind😂😂😂”

@TheOpinion8d1 asked:

“Is that his husband?”

@Mnca_mnce laughed:

“At least the Generation X still believes in marriage 😂”

@BlaqueKottonz asked:

“Were they getting married to each other?”

@djstago shared:

“This one is another Lebo M.”

@MoreTwoLyf said:

“Yho. A family man that drinks like that? All the best to her 🥰❤️❤️”

@FollowMakhi claimed:

“They are kissing each other in disguise, these guys. Nonsense mani.”

Rapulana Seiphemo and his wife, Zandile Tshukulu, walked down the aisle in a traditional wedding ceremony. Image: rapulanas

Source: Instagram

Zoe Mthiyane spills tea on her relationships

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zoe Mthiyane opened up about her relationships on the Showmax talk show Unfollowed, hosted by Thembekile Mrototo.

She lifted the lid on her relationships with her prominent baby daddies, The Lion King composer Lebohang Morake, famously known as Lebo M, sports guru Robert Marawa and Rapulana Seiphemo.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News