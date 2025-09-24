Talented actor Sisa Hewana recently discussed his popular character on Mzansi Magic's Inimba

Hewana, who previously starred on S3's canned soapie, Isidingo , plays the role of Hlathi on the show

South Africans have been criticising Hlathi on social media for humiliating his wife, Zolek, and baby mama, Thumeka

Former Isidingo actor Sisa Hewana, who plays the role of Hlathi on Mzansi Magic's latest telenovela Inimba, recently opened up about his character.

Amid these developments, the talented actor has been trending on social media since his on-screen wife Zoleka (Lunathi Mampofu) filed for divorce.

Hewana's character, Hlathi, was also previously dragged on social media by radio personality Anele Mdoda, who's a fan of the isiXhosa telenovela.

Hewana shares in an interview with Sunday World that Hlathi doesn’t see himself as a villain.

"He sees himself as the wronged party. My job wasn’t to play ‘abuse’. It was to play his twisted logic, entitlement, and deep-seated insecurity,” says the actor.

Hewana admits the divorce storyline with Zoleka, played by Lunathi Mampofu, tested him emotionally.

The popular actor also shares that Hlathi is the catalyst for chaos, and playing him has been a masterclass in recognising toxic patterns such as isolation, gaslighting, and love-bombing.

"It’s also reinforced why I choose complex, difficult characters. Stories like this matter,” says Hewana.

Mzansi Magic recently shared a snippet on its X account of Hewana's character trying to reconcile with his baby mama, Thumeka, played by Zenande Mfenyana.

South Africans react to Hewana's character

@Lelwaleni responded:

"Each episode of Inimba and watching Hlathi, I get left wondering if that man has any brain function in his head. The things he says each day, what the hell did the Bikitsha cousins see in him? The fact that he raised a boy child with that mindset is scary. #InimbaMzansi"

@Mpunku_M commented:

"Hlathi will end up getting next to nothing after Zoleka gets leverage over Sydney, his son, and his wife!"

@officiallebza said:

"Is Hlathi not embarrassed to be sitting in a room surrounded by powerful women, while he is a leech trying to score from one of them? He can't even get a word in. What an a*shole #InimbaMzansi."

@officiallebza wrote:

"I'm sorry to say this, but Hlathi is too cocky and, as a result, deserves nothing but death. I would serve a prison sentence for a man like this. Gladly #InimbaMzansi."

@Sdima_M reacted:

"It's difficult to watch Inimba now because of Hlathi, that guy is an a*shole."

Inimba fans slam Kay Sibiya’s lawyer character

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actor Kay Sibiya, famously known for his role on Uzalo, trended on social media for his latest role.

The popular actor has joined Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Inimba to portray the character of Zoleka's lawyer.

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to lambast the actor's latest role and requested that he be replaced.

