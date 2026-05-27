The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have written to the National Assembly, demanding action from the Speaker, Thoko Didiza

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently filed an application to review and set aside the report into the Phala Phala farm theft

The EFF also insisted that all political parties should participate in appointing legal representation for the National Assembly

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The EFF demanded that the National Assembly oppose President Ramaphosa’s application to challenge the Phala Phala report. Image: Luca Sola/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have demanded that the National Assembly oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to review and set aside the report into Phala Phala.

The president formally lodged an application at the Western Cape High Court on 26 May 2026 to review the report into the theft of foreign currency from his farm in 2020.

The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the theft.

The National Assembly initially rejected the report in 2022, but the Constitutional Court has since ruled that this decision was unlawful and unconstitutional.

EFF wants National Assembly to oppose the application

On 27 May 2026, the Red Berets demanded that the National Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Thoko Didiza, oppose the President's application.

The party argued that the Independent Panel process was established in terms of the Rules of the National Assembly and was an important constitutional accountability mechanism of Parliament.

“Allowing the report to be challenged without opposition by the institution that established the process would undermine the authority, integrity and constitutional role of the National Assembly,” the party demanded.

The president filed an application to challenge the report into Phala Phala. Image: Alex Reporter

Source: Facebook

EFF wants Parliament to consider all parties

The EFF also demanded that the process of appointing the legal representation on behalf of the National Assembly include all political parties represented in Parliament.

“It cannot be correct that only the Chief Whip of the ANC is included in such deliberations as though he carries a mandate on behalf of all political parties represented in the National Assembly,” the party stated.

“Accordingly, we request that you urgently convene or invite all political party leaders, or their designated representatives, to make submissions on the opposition to the President's application and on the appointment of legal representatives to act on behalf of the National Assembly,” the party’s statement continued.

You can view the whole statement below.

Other stories about the ConCourt ruling

Briefly News has covered several articles about the aftermath of the ruling, as several politicians weighed in on the judgment.

ANC backs Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala decision

In another article, the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) met to discuss the Constitutional Court's recent ruling on Phala Phala.

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not present at the meeting, as he was the subject of the discussions that were taking place.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the NEC's resolution that the party stood behind the president's decision.

Source: Briefly News