The South African Police Service (SAPS) raided a property in Johannesburg, uncovering two Nile crocodiles being kept without proper documentation in a backyard enclosure

The multi-agency wildlife raid followed a search warrant issued by the local Magistrate’s Court, leading to the rescue of the two large predators

The post left viewers shocked after seeing the crocodile restrained and responded with a mix of concern and hilarious jokes

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The police received a tip-off that crocodiles were kept in Springs without proper documentation. Image: South African Police Services

Source: Facebook

In a significant wildlife rescue operation, the South African Police Service (SAPS) raided a residential property in Springs, uncovering two Nile crocodiles and two tortoises being kept without proper documentation. Acting on a tip-off that a homeowner was keeping animals without the necessary documentation, a joint task force swooped on the premises at approximately 10:00 on Monday, 25 May 2026.

The multi-agency operational team included members from the Tshwane K9 Unit, the Gauteng Department of Environment and Nature Conservation, the Vereeniging Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, and other wildlife agencies. Armed with an official search warrant approved by the Spring Magistrate’s Court, the units entered the property after being escorted inside by an alleged company manager, as the property owner was not present.

Crocodiles are apprehended at a local home

During the intensive grid search, Facebook account South African Police Services noted that officers uncovered a large black steel cage containing two Nile crocodiles sharing a small, blue plastic splash pool. Information gathered on-site revealed that the large reptile had been kept hidden in the backyard for more than two years without the legally required permits. The initial intelligence report indicated that two tortoises were also on the property, but none were discovered during the search. The crocodiles were safely secured and transported to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital for professional medical evaluation and housing.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi discusses the predator’s capture

The post puzzled many social media users, who questioned how the owner managed to acquire and transport dangerous predators into a suburban area in the first place. The discovery also triggered darker theories among locals, with worried users openly wondering what the crocodiles were being fed behind closed doors. They voice out terrifying concerns that they might have been used to dispose of the dead bodies of missing people.

Viewers were shocked by the news and wondered where the owner got the predators. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Mzee Justin Z Chauke advised:

"Put it on a scan. Inside, you might find some human remains."

User @Legacy Fafa Lehloesa commented:

"I wonder what the crocodiles were eating all along. Let's hope they were not fed people's dead bodies, the ones who have been missing."

User @Willem Bierman added:

"What next? South Africans are creative in protecting their property nowadays."

User @Javaman Mkhatshwa commented:

"The crocodiles were taken for medical treatment. South Africa is a movie."

Yser @Inien Jackson shared:

"So was it really necessary for arresting crocodile, instead of arresting the owner who kept the crocodile?"

User @Mualusi Arnie Nesane said:

"People are brave. Now they are kidnapping crocodiles?"

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Source: Briefly News