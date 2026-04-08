A local woman has retracted her call to boycott the Pretoria Zoo after a meeting with management to discuss its recovery

The update was shared on TikTok, where it moved some viewers to shift their focus from criticism to finding ways to help

Social media users reacted with a mix of relief and concern, with some pointing out that the public also contributed to the zoo’s decline

A woman who previously slammed the Pretoria Zoo returned with an update after meeting with management. Image: @bronwyn_and_dylan

Source: TikTok

An animal-loving woman has officially changed her stance on the Pretoria Zoo and opted to find solutions to restore the iconic landmark rather than to abandon it.

She shared the update on her TikTok account @bronwyn_and_dylan on 7 April 2026. The post gained traction as she detailed her undercover mission to address public concerns with the facility’s leadership.

After her viral video detailing the zoo's deteriorating state went viral, the creator revealed that she could not sleep knowing how many people still love the park. She decided to visit the zoo to film her specific concerns. The woman said she spent two hours with zookeepers and management discussing everything from budget allocations to the health of the animals.

From boycott to restoration

One of the major points addressed was a 5-year-old crocodile that many feared was in pain due to dental issues. The creator clarified that experts are monitoring the animal, which is still eating well. She urged South Africans to help save the zoo through collective action, noting that there is still hope if the community works together. TikTok user @bronwyn_and_dylan also listed a few things she was going to help the zoo with, including finding service providers for their restaurants. She urged others to also help out, noting that the R105 million they receive was not enough for the zoo’s upkeep.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the woman's retraction

The clip opened a floodgate of comments from social media users who shared their own experiences. Many viewers were touched by the creator’s efforts and thanked her for her willingness to help. Some highlighted a different problem, the behaviour of the visitors. They said people host loud parties, drink alcohol near animal enclosures, and leave litter scattered around. One user felt that the zoo should be closed and the animals moved to sanctuaries.

Viewers were happy to hear the update and thanked the creator for caring about the zoo. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Gina De Bruto advised:

"Look into the 'Friends of the Zoo' program. My mother-in-law is part of that."

User @Magdalena Louw said:

"Thank you for what you're doing to save the zoo. Don't mind the negative comments, because I know the zoo has been in a bad state for many years, since there were issues, the last time I visited, until your report yesterday. Those people should also get off their couches and offer you some assistance in saving thèir Pretoria zoo."

User @smart added:

"What a day, thank you for keeping us informed. Sorry, of course they were. Please don't be fooled. Who cares about the food, golf cart? Back in the day, the kid was in a stroller. The animals are in trouble!"

User @ Olive shared:

"They should close every single Zoo. Animals shouldn't be living like this. If they could do this in Cape Town, they should do it everywhere and send those animals to sanctuaries."

User @graig commented:

"The last time we were there, I was so sad. There were alcohol bottles every time we were there. Who said it's okay to have parties in a zoo? That never used to happen. There was loud music, and drunk people around the animals. I will never go there again. I cried all the way back to my way home. Take your parties elsewhere. Go to a pub, or get drunk at your home."

User @🇿🇦 Heather advised:

"They should make a well at the front so people can throw coins into. Like a wishing well 😁."

User @🍂Patty🍂 added:

"Bless you, I hope they are spending 105 million wisely. Animal care should have the first priority, and if they need funds, then a good and safe revenue stream is a must 🙏💚."

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Source: Briefly News