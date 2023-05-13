The most adorable little boy won hearts on social media for taking care of his puppy in the cold weather

In the TikTok video, the boy is seen introducing himself while carrying his dog placed in an Ugg shoe

People found the video so cute and endearing, they wanted to see more of the child and his little puppy

A little boy became a viral hit for taking care of his dog. Image: @sbanisezwe91

Source: TikTok

They say dogs are a man's best friend, just look at this little boy who showed great care for his puppy in chilly weather.

The youngster put his puppy in a fluffy Ugg boot to protect it from the cold winds. When his mom asked why the dog was in the shoe, he replied politely that it was cold.

Netizens could not get enough of the cuteness overload, and many said the boy who said his name was Barnicus sounded like a cartoon character.

Young Mzansi boy and his dog become viral sensation

The video was posted on a TikTok page @sbanisezwe91 that is filled with content about the caring boy. In just a day, the clip has amassed 2.3 million views from people all over the world.

Watch the video here:

TikTok users gush over cute boy and his puppy

Busispeaks said:

"He sounds like a cartoon character. "

@im.lunga stated:

"He’d be such a great voice actor."

@etherealslxt mentioned:

"The way he’s so gentle with the puppy. So precious."

@thulani_hh wrote:

"Puppies struggle to regulate their temperature.He is keeping his baby warm. ❤️"

@tshabalalaphoenix added:

"I didn’t notice it was in a shoe until she mentioned it."

@imma.a.duck suggested:

"I need someone to make a children’s book of these two!"

@asshtronaut said:

"This is so cute like a cartoon. Like Little Bill."

@paulatheebonymama1975 suggested:

"Someone needs to write and illustrate a book called Barnicus and the Shoe Puppy right now!"

Source: Briefly News