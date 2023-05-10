A video of a young boy dancing to amapiano has gained a lot traction on the social media streets

The clip shows Liam Burmeister dressed nice and smart as he sings and dances to the vibey track

The TikTok post was received with love from Liam's adoring fans and a few dancing tips from amused critics

A video of a charismatic little white boy jiving amapiano made quite an impression online.

A little boy gained several fans after sharing a video of him dancing to amapiano. Image: @kingliam042/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video posted on TikTok by Liam Burmeister (@kingliam042) shows the young chap singing along to an amapiano track before proceeding to dance with great energy.

Watch the video below:

Whether young or old, it's near impossible to resist the infectious amapiano beat which is sure to get heads bopping and feet moving.

Dancing boy gains online audience

His heart and energy were certainly in the right place, however, SA TikTok dance critics had their two cents to share in the comments. Many other peeps simply showed the kid love.

jabuqueen0 wrote:

"Uyeza mfana omncan bo."

SIPHIWO ? commented:

“Khuphuka lapho BAAS JOHN “

user7457877534281 said:

"My favourite son."

Rapelang Thinane replied:

"Another Matinase manje??."

lebo1989 reacted:

"Super cute ."

NNtando0122 wrote:

"Dress code on point."

boniwezuma8 replied:

"Ziyakhala."

Snenhlanhla❤️ said:

"Gogoba jerry❤️."

Percy Wadi Tattoo reacted:

"Theorically he knows how to dance.....empa practical."

MaMe replied:

"That expressive aaiyoo at the beginning ."

Ayur Rohan replied:

"Our future is looking bright hey ."

ANGELO JNR responded:

"Love The Vibe From Him. ."

Thelma_Tinyiko commented:

"So cute, you just gained a friend."

Little girl entertains wedding guests with lit amapiano dance

In a separate article, Briefly News previously reported that people mostly use social media to present themselves to the public in a positive light, and it's rare to see authentic posts nowadays.

Mzansi has also built a worldwide reputation for having cool dance styles and music like amapiano, and everyone assumes that all South Africans are born with rhythm.

A video posted by @bruno_vic1 of a girl butchering a dance routine won the hearts of many people because it captured the realness of what most children look like when dancing.

