A well-known Zulu TikTok dancer and bodybuilder was spotted dancing at a McDonald’s restaurant.

A TikTok dancer and bodybuilder lifted spirits at a McDonald's restaurant when he enticed a cashier to bust moves with him. Image: @bhekisithole

Source: TikTok

The gent busted some impressive moves in front of his cashier, enticing her to join him.

Joyful moment at McDonald's

The cashier abandoned her cash register and showed off alongside the dance guru.

Bheki Sithole, who goes by @bheki sithole, shared the epic moment on TikTok and captioned it:

“Jozi Ghandi Square McDonald’s, thank you for the love.”

Watch the influencer and cashier's vibey collab in the video below:

Netizens want the pair to be blessed

Netizens could not get enough of this beautiful moment and created a thread of 3K amusing comments.

@user5384891174421 wants to see more people who are as free-spirited as the dancing worker and commented:

“There you go, my sister. We need more people like you.”

@Lungelo Mwelase is stoked by the pair's energy and hopes that they pursue something more than just dancing in the near future:

“Won’t you guys consider marriage?”

@Khaya suggested the cashier be compensated for her outstanding wonderful charm and performance:

“Just bless her with a R200 tip.”

@Zamokuhle Bhakzini can’t get enough of the pair’s performance and commented:

“Yes, girl. You just went with the flow and busted your own moves.”

@noname commented:

“I liked the lady before she even danced.”

