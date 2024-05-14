A woman shared her journey of humble beginnings on TikTok

The woman who lives in a flat in Johannesburg is without an iron, microwave, furniture, or television but somehow makes it work

Viewers were amazed by her living situation and showered her with congratulatory messages for her admirable perseverance

A woman from Johannesburg took to TikTok to share her journey of starting from the bottom.

A woman from Johannesburg finally bought a bed after a long journey of sleeping on the floor. Image: @Naledi_skincare

The young lady shared a clip of her journey of rough nights spent sleeping on the floor.

In the clip, the woman, @Naledi_skincare, exposed her living situation, and one cannot help but admire her perseverance.

See video below:

With a gospel hymn playing in the clip’s background, Naledi captioned the post:

“It’s been a long journey without a bed ey. I’d wake up with pains all over my body that time I have to work, yoooh. Modimo waka (my God) knows that I tried to ask, finally he came through.”

Learning to dance in the rain

Without a bed and couch, @Naledi_skincare uses her floor, where she also irons her clothes using a hot pot and sits in front of her laptop for entertainment.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Naledi shared her giddy moment where she showed herself excited to decorate her bed as she jumped up and down on her brand-new mattress.

She uploaded the clip a day ago, but it has almost reached a million views, with 781K views. The comments section turned into her cheerleading committee when netizens showed her some love.

@Lihle Mchunu shared kind words with Naledi and said:

“I am still sleeping on the floor. I am happy for you my sister, may God carry on blessing you mama.”

@user884856349819 shared her testimony of sleeping on the floor:

“I’ve been there and I was unbothered right up until God’s timing.”

@jabulisa ZN congratulated the new bed owner:

“Well done gal, may God bless you.”

@Miss GloSha comforted a fellow sister and wrote:

“We all started there, sister; well done.”

Briefly News is a huge fan of humble beginnings and has recently reported on a gentleman who showed social media users his home. Joseph Ime shared photos of his place in a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

The gentleman took a snap of one room, which he used as a bedroom and lounge. The space had a neatly made bed, two comfortable sofas, a lovely table, a TV stand with a plasma television, a sound system, and a fan.

