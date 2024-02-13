A woman took to Facebook and shared pictures of her one room without fancy furniture

A woman shared how her one-room currently looks as she starts her independence journey.

One woman took to her Facebook account and shared her humble beginnings in a one-room.

Sthembile Sithole Nkosi posted pictures of the room on the Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her living space has a wardrobe, a small kitchen cupboard, a two-banner stove, a suitcase and a mattress.

It is clear that the space is of someone who is still trying to be independent. However, what netizens loved was the neatness. In most cases, one-rooms tend to be cluttered, but the woman made hers look lovely.

Her story comes when many people are making decisions about their independence. Some have moved from renting flats to owning a shack and making it homely, allowing them to save money and live comfortably at the same time.

See the inspiring Facebook photos below:

The lady's room has a mattress and a cupboard. Image: @Sthembile Sithole Nkosi

Another part of her room has a small cupboard, stove and essentials. Image: Sthembile Sithole Nkosi

Social media users adored the lady's humble journey

Facebook users didn't shy away from applauding the woman's humble beginnings. Some were inspired.

@Phakanyisiwe Beauty Mthethwa stanned:

"Very impressive!"

@Lucille Dandala adored:

"I love it! Stay blessed, "

@Marvellous Charlie shared words of encouragement:

"It's better than nothing, dear. Don't worry u will get there."

@Sarah Masango loved:

"Very nice and clean."

@Shirley Sepaela felt inspired:

"Indeed❤️❤️❤️God be with you."

@Mapula Mathapo observed:

"Clean and simple. Peace of mind here."

