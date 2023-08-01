A Johannesburg woman shared photos of her home that she is slowly furnishing on Facebook

Johannesburg woman shares photos of her newly renovated space that she is slowly furnishing.

This Johannesburg woman has shared photos of her home that she is slowly furnishing her house.

Johannesburg woman's heartwarming home makeover journey

Nolilie Lila from Johannesburg shared photos of her house on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her posts captured the attention and admiration of netizens with her inspiring home makeover journey. With limited resources, she set out to transform her house into a cosy home, one step at a time.

Here are the photos:

Johannesburg woman shares photos of her newly renovated kitchen.

Johannesburg woman shows off her humble beginnings captured in photos.

Johannesburg woman shows photos of her lounge.

Johannesburg woman's journey sparks netizens' hearts

Netizens have been drawn to her story, flooding her post with encouragement and praise. Her journey resonates with many who appreciate her dedication and effort in creating a space that reflects her personality and style.

Peeps flooded the comment section:

@Lumka Mdiya said:

"Clean."

@Mmaboshadi Mabuela commented:

"Keep up the good work."

@Siphosethu Ncube said:

"Very impressive."

@Pulane Makoae commented:

"Very nice."

@Multi Selborn Dr-Bean said:

"Clean and well organised."

@Rosset Godwin commented:

"Love the simplicity and neatness."

@Kganetso Modise said:

"Humble beginnings and keep it up dear ,so clean and u shall be blessed abundantly coz cleaniness is closer to holiness."

@MaZwide Valencia commented:

"Nice and clean."

@L'ounah Bae said:

"Absolutely amazing."

@MmaGunya Comfort Pienaar commented:

"A very clean house, very impressive."

@Nelly Mtimkulu said:

"Very very nice neat all the best."

@Okuhle Okuhle commented:

"Clean and neat, well done."

