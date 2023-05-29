Global site navigation

TikTok Video of Pretoria Woman Proudly Revealing Her Unique Mkhukhu Creation Trends, Sparking Mzansi Reactions
by  Trisha Pillay
  • A woman from Pretoria has caught the attention of Mzansi as she proudly showed off her unique mkhukhu structure
  • The video of her creation has trended, igniting a wave of reactions and discussions across social media
  • Peeps were impressed by her creativity and the final look of her shack, which sparked praised

Woman trends for her mkhukhu.
Pretoria woman has been trending for her Mkhukhu structure. Images: @layl0rslendevi0ur/TikTok
In a captivating showcase of innovation and creativity, a woman from Pretoria has caught the attention of Mzansi as she proudly presents her unique mkhukhu structure.

Pretoria woman's mkhukhu showcase prompts reactions

Pretoria woman @layl0rslendevi0ur has unveiled a stunning mkhukhu structure that is a testament to her creativity. The young hun emphasised that she had lived within her means. According to Business Tech buying a property during high inflation can be challenging, especially in South Africa, where interest rates are sitting above the South African Reserve Bank‘s target range due to a turbulent 2022.

TikTok Video of mkhukhu trends

In a TikTok video, this traditionally-inspired dwelling showcases the newly built structure. The young hun inspired her followers to go out and do things for themselves, not in debt.

Watch the video below:

Netizens inspired by young hun's progress

Many are applauding the woman's ingenuity, praising her for reimagining the traditional mkhukhu and adding a modern twist. Others are intrigued by her hustle.

Peeps shared their views:

@Sarah said:

"Enjoy it because it's yours doesn't matter what it's made of. You have a roof over your head."

@refillowearliaram commented:

"I know we are not competing, but many people who stay emkhukhwini end up being comfortable. This is why I don’t want to stay in an emkhukhwini.

@The great Njuba Moto said:
"Great minds."

@sholenenaidoo2 commented:

"It's a home, not a museum. Live and be happy."

@nopy said:

"Good thinking because everyone starts small."

@Shaz commented:

"When I got my stand, I was hesitant to leave home and start living in a shack, but once I decided to leave, I'm at peace and now love my space."

@Becca said:

"Very few will understand where you are coming from. It's about the peace."

@Preci commented:

"It is better than staying in a place owned by landlords.

Pretoria woman shows off newly built mkhukhu, moved from flat to the shack to save money

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady from Pretoria who has moved from a flat into a mkhukhu that she built to save money.

People congratulated her for the newly built structure, and individuals praised her for a good job.

The independent woman posted her images on Facebook, and peeps were impressed by her house.

