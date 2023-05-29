A woman from Pretoria has caught the attention of Mzansi as she proudly showed off her unique mkhukhu structure

The video of her creation has trended, igniting a wave of reactions and discussions across social media

Peeps were impressed by her creativity and the final look of her shack, which sparked praised

In a captivating showcase of innovation and creativity, a woman from Pretoria has caught the attention of Mzansi as she proudly presents her unique mkhukhu structure.

Pretoria woman's mkhukhu showcase prompts reactions

Pretoria woman @layl0rslendevi0ur has unveiled a stunning mkhukhu structure that is a testament to her creativity. The young hun emphasised that she had lived within her means. According to Business Tech buying a property during high inflation can be challenging, especially in South Africa, where interest rates are sitting above the South African Reserve Bank‘s target range due to a turbulent 2022.

TikTok Video of mkhukhu trends

In a TikTok video, this traditionally-inspired dwelling showcases the newly built structure. The young hun inspired her followers to go out and do things for themselves, not in debt.

Watch the video below:

Netizens inspired by young hun's progress

Many are applauding the woman's ingenuity, praising her for reimagining the traditional mkhukhu and adding a modern twist. Others are intrigued by her hustle.

Peeps shared their views:

@Sarah said:

"Enjoy it because it's yours doesn't matter what it's made of. You have a roof over your head."

@refillowearliaram commented:

"I know we are not competing, but many people who stay emkhukhwini end up being comfortable. This is why I don’t want to stay in an emkhukhwini.

@The great Njuba Moto said:

"Great minds."

@sholenenaidoo2 commented:

"It's a home, not a museum. Live and be happy."

@nopy said:

"Good thinking because everyone starts small."

@Shaz commented:

"When I got my stand, I was hesitant to leave home and start living in a shack, but once I decided to leave, I'm at peace and now love my space."

@Becca said:

"Very few will understand where you are coming from. It's about the peace."

@Preci commented:

"It is better than staying in a place owned by landlords.

