A Mzansi woman took to social media to publicly say goodbye to her beautiful car in a sad post

In the TikTok video, the vehicle can be seen placed on a tow truck, as the woman reveals that it was a bad financial decision

Although a heartbreaking moment, many netizens responded to her post with words of encouragement and support

Losing one's valuables due to no longer being able to afford them is a painful and humbling experience that many would be embarrassed to share publicly.

One South African woman, Potsiso WaMologadi M (@potso_wabokarabo), went on TikTok to share her beautiful Mazda car being collected by a tow truck after struggling to keep up with paying for it.

"You were a bad financial decision, but I loved you, still do. I love you❤️," Potsiso captioned the sad post.

Having a vehicle repossessed

Having your vehicle repossessed is the worst-case scenario for both you and your lender, according to DMV.org. Put, vehicle repossession means your lender —whether a bank, credit union or dealership— takes back your vehicle because you've failed to make the monthly payments.

Living in an essentially materialistic world, success is often measured by the fancy and expensive things we own. Letting go of her prized possession for all to see couldn't have been easy for Potsiso.

Mzansi responds with words of encouragement and support

Although a very bitter moment for Potsiso, many netizens responded with supportive comments, commending her for boldly letting go of the financial burden instead of forcing matters to avoid the shame of having a car repossessed.

Bårbiè Båbræ wrote:

"I love how people of these days are honest ❤️."

@somaqhinga_inkabi replied:

"Ayi kunzima bafethu ."

Dee. commented:

"Never, ngiyofela empini."

Lloyd.Gee responded:

After seeing these videos, I decided to keep my vivo and not buy a new car. Kuyabheda la eMzansi financially."

SlungyM wrote:

"Ukuhlehla kwenqama akusho ukwehluleka kodwa kusho ukulanda amandla.... Keep well, good luck."

Mooipop17 said:

"Start afresh my dear. Even me I'm back home to rebuild myself ☺️."

Andy commented:

"Well done on relieving yourself of this burden sisi, UNKULUNKULU uyokubuyisela konke okudliwe yiskhonyana sekuphindeke ka Skhombisaukhulile ke manje."

user9594353001852 wrote:

"Konke okwenzayo uzenzela wena ... wow waze wahlakanipha omunye ubezosaba abantu .... congratulations on you new start❤."

Gugu Madlala said:

"Ey nale Cyril economy kunzima."

