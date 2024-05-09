Khosi Twala is currently enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Paris, France, days after being gifted a trip by her fans

She's been captivating fans with her glamorous looks and travel adventures, recently seen in a stunning yellow dress, savouring the delights of Parisian life

Despite some questioning how she affords such luxuries, her supporters continue to shower her with admiration and love for living her best life

Khosi Twala has been booked and busy since winning the Big Brother Titans show. The star has been living large, travelling the world and serving killer looks on the timeline.

Khosi Twala stuns in Paris, France

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has been giving the Khosi Reigns the content they signed up for. The reality TV star was recently gifted a fully paid trip by her fans to celebrate a year since winning BBTitans. Fast forward a few weeks later, Khosi is living large in the city of love.

A picture of the star looking cute in Paris was shared on social media by the popular MDN News. The post showed the star rocking a stunning yellow dress and enjoying a cup of coffee or tea and a croissant. The caption read:

"Khosi Twala in Paris, France..❤"

Fans react to pictures of Khosi Twala in Paris

Social media users dished their thoughts on the star living large in Paris. Some said she is living the life she deserves, while others were concerned about how she affords to travel every now and again.

@wendol90373 said:

"As she should. ICONIC KHOSI TWALA. KHOSI TWALA THE GOAT."

@RasilaVhonani wrote:

"Enjoy baby ❤️❤️"

@MabazoleZongozi added:

"No no no...wenzani...is she trading forex?or uThwele uTwala?like is she earning money through a Pythonwhere is she getting all this money to travel like this....last week wasn't she in Italy?"

@Jenny6027818088 said:

"Young rich and famous "

@ZeeVee33777 wrote:

"She is kinging enjoy ma Twala."

