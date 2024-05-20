J. Cole's net worth today: How rich is the famous NC rapper?

J. Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, is an American rapper. With six critically acclaimed studio albums and numerous mixtapes, he has solidified his position as one of the most successful hip-hop stars in the industry. But unlike most artists, Lamarr boasts a down-to-earth style that includes shying away from flashy jewellery and clothes. But as the saying goes, never judge a book by its cover, as J. Cole’s net worth may surprise many.

J. Cole during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival (L). The rapper at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, Jeff Kravitz Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

J. Cole gained notoriety in early 2007 with the release of The Come Up mixtape. Some of his accolades include a Billboard Music Award, two Grammy Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, and eight BET Hip Hop Awards. Unravel the layers of Lamarr's financial success in this in-depth exploration of his net worth.

J. Cole's profile summary

Full name Jermaine Lamarr Cole Famous as J. Cole Other names Hollywood Cole, Therapist, Kill Edward Gender Male Date of birth 28 January 1985 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Frankfurt, West Germany Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater St. John’s University Height 6’3’’ (191 cm) Weight 84 kg (185 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Melissa Heholt Children 2 Mother Kay Siblings Zach Cole Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer Years active 2007-present Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is J. Cole?

J. Cole (aged 39 as of 2024) was born on 28 January 1985 at an American military base in Frankfurt, West Germany. The singer’s dad, an African-American veteran, served in the U.S. Army, while his mom, a Michigan native, worked as a postal worker for the United States Postal Service.

J. Cole during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Original

Jermaine’s mother relocated to North Carolina when he was eight months after her husband abandoned the family during his youth. Regarding his education, Cole attended St. John’s University, graduating magna cum laude in 2007.

What is J. Cole’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla and Fan Arch estimate Lamarr’s net worth to be $60 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 17-year-old musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties, concert tours and beat production.

In addition, Cole has diversified his income stream through various business ventures and brand endorsement deals.

Where does J. Cole get his money from?

Jermaine has multiple revenue-generating channels that significantly contribute to his financial portfolio. Below is a breakdown of how he makes his income, a testament to his natural talent and business acumen.

Music career

The rapper’s introspective lyrics and socially conscious themes have struck a chord with audiences globally. In 2009, he became the first artist to be signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Singer J. Cole during the 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: UGC

All of the star’s studio albums have debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and received platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Here are some of J. Cole’s songs:

Crooked Smile (2013)

(2013) Neighbors (2016)

(2016) Kevin’s Heart (2018)

(2018) The Secret Recipe (2023)

(2023) Pricey (2024)

The Work Out hitmaker discussed his relationship with money in a 2013 interview with The Wall Street Journal, expressing that music makes him happier than fortunes.

I want to make a lot of money, but only for safety purposes. I like the feeling of being able to provide. But what makes me the happiest is working on music. The feeling I have after making a song is much more important than making money.

What business does J. Cole own?

Beyond Lamarr’s musical prowess, he is also known for his savvy investment projects. In an interview with Kevin Hart on his Peacock show Hart to Heart, the North Carolina native talked about his disciplined spending habits, saying:

I am smart with my money, and that comes from fear. I never want to be broke again, so I am slow to spend.

One of the businesses that J. Cole has invested in is a record label. He founded Dreamville Records alongside Ibrahim Hamad, which houses artists such as Ari Lennox, JID, Bas, and Omen.

J. Cole during the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Source: UGC

The hip-hop star is a minor shareholder of the music streaming service Tidal, which was acquired by Jay-Z in 2015.

Did J. Cole have a deal with Puma?

In 2020, Jermaine entered a multi-year footwear and apparel partnership with Puma as the brand’s ambassador. Their collaboration shoe, the PUMA RS-Dreamer, debuted during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

How much does J. Cole make a year?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lamarr ranks among the world’s highest-paid rappers, bagging $30 million in a typical year. Below are his yearly earnings from 2014 to 2019.

Year Earnings 2014 $7 million 2015 $11 million 2016 $14 million 2017 $19 million 2018 $36 million 2019 $30 million

J. Cole’s house

The Who Dat star reportedly lives in North Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife, Melissa Heholt, and their two children.

In 2014, he bought his childhood home in Fayetteville for $120,000 through his non-profit organization, The Dreamville Foundation. J. Cole plans to turn the facility into a homestead for single mothers and their children to live rent-free.

Recording artist J. Cole during a stop of his Off-Season Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2021. Photo: Shy McGrath

Source: UGC

Does J. Cole have a car?

J. Cole's car collection is impressive. Here are some of his rides and their estimated price as documented by VIPFortunes:

Car Price Jaguar F-Type $71,300 Bentley Bentayga $200,000+ Bentley Continental GT $225,000 Lamborghini Urus $229,495 Porsche 911 Speedster $275,750 Bugatti Veyron $1.9 million

J. Cole’s net worth mirrors his enduring impact in the entertainment industry. He soared with chart-topping albums and sold-out tours, ultimately accumulating a massive fortune.

READ ALSO: Kid Rock's net worth: Breaking down the rockstar's wealth

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Kid Rock's riches. He is one of the most talented multi-genre artists known for his effortless talent for rap, country, and rock music.

Kid Rock has been in the entertainment industry for over thirty years. The article provides more details about his net worth, including the properties he owns.

Source: Briefly News