Did Bill Paxton's wife, Louise Newbury, remarry? Everything we know

Bill Paxton was a household name in the Hollywood scene between 1975 and 2017. The late American actor is known for starring in several notable movies and T.V. shows, such as The Terminator (1984), Aliens (1986), 2 Guns (2013), and Agents of S.H.I.E.D. (2014). Apart from attaining enormous success in Hollywood, Paxton was also a family man. He married Louise Newbury for over three decades until he passed away in 2017.

Striking a balance between career and family life has always been a significant challenge for many celebrities. As a result, many celebrity relationships and marriages only last for a short while. However, that was not the case for Bill Paxton–his marriage with Louise Newbury was a source of inspiration to many. The couple honoured their wedding vows and were only separated by death. Find out if Louise Newbury remarried after the actor's demise.

Louise Newbury’s profile summary

Full name Louise Newbury Gender Female Date of birth 1954 Age 69 (as of 2023) Place of birth London Current residence USA Nationality British-American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Widow Husband Bill Paxton Children James Paxton and Lydia Paxton Net worth $1–5 million

Louise Newbury’s biography

Louise Newbury’s place of birth is London. She was born and raised there with her parents. There is little about her background and family in the public domain, as she tends to keep her private life out of the limelight. Most people got to know her when she was romantically involved with Paxton.

How old is Bill Paxton's wife?

Louise Newbury’s age is reportedly 69 years as of 2023. Most sources speculate that she was born in 1954, but her exact date of birth remains unknown.

Career

The celebrity wife has not revealed what she does for a living. She came into the spotlight after she got married to Bill. Therefore, those looking for Louise Newbury’s movies will not find any.

Professionally, she is not an actress. According to IMDb, she appeared in one music video titled Martini Ranch: Reach in 1998. Additionally, she appeared as herself in a TV special titled The 2001 IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards.

Louise Newbury’s net worth

Newbury's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her source of income, however, remains unknown. Her husband was among the wealthiest actors during his time. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $25 million.

Louise Newbury’s children

Does Bill Paxton have a daughter? Yes. She has one daughter and one son. His son, James Paxton, is the oldest in the family, having been born on 23 February 1994. Like his father, he is an actor. He boasts 39 acting credits as of 2023.

Her daughter, Lydia Paxton, was born on 19 December 1997 and is a voice actor. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also into programming. She has been a PR director at The Standard, a digital publication based in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Did Bill Paxton's wife remarry?

Since her husband passed away, she has led a quiet life out of the spotlight. Thus, it is challenging to establish whether she remarried. She is presumably not in a relationship or married now. She occasionally appears in some of her children’s social media posts.

Who is Bill Paxton's wife?

Bill was married to Louise Newbury from 1987 to 2017, when he died. The couple had been together for more than 30 years and lived happily. However, Louise was not Bill Paxton's first wife. The late entertainer was previously married to Kelly Rowan between 1979 and 1980.

What was Bill Paxton's cause of death?

The actor succumbed to a stroke resulting from a heart surgery that he had undergone 11 days before. The surgery intended to replace a heart valve and repair a damaged aorta. The Aliens actor died on 25 February 2017.

Louise Newbury came into the spotlight as Bill Paxton's wife. The couple were together for more than 30 years until the actor died. Since Bill’s death, she has stayed out of the public eye, with some wondering if she remarried.

