How did Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail meet? The story of the dentist

Nieku Manshadi is an American pediatric dentist. He came into the limelight after being romantically involved with American actress Elizabeth Lail. She is known for portraying Guinevere Beck in You (2018–2023) and Princess Anna in Once Upon a Time (2011–2018). Manshadi was just a regular guy who led a low-key life before he met the actress.

Elizabeth Lail's husband, Nieku Manshadi, is a pediatric dentist. Photo: @elizabethlail (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Nieku Manshadi a dentist? Manshadi enjoys working with kids as a pediatric dentist. He is also certified and licensed by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. His experience in the medical field has seen him travel the world, proving his services in areas with limited health care.

Nieku Manshadi’s profiles summary

Full name Nieku Manshadi Gender Male Date of birth 27 March 1982 Age 41 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Current residence New York, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Iranian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Farzin Manshadi Mother Mojgan Siblings Leila Marital status Married Wife Elizabeth Lail Profession Dentist Education University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry Net worth $1.5 million

Nieku Manshadi’s biography

Manshadi was born and raised in the United States of America. He was born into the family of Mojgan and Farzin Manshadi. His father was a businessman, while his mother was a housemaker.

The dentist was raised alongside his sister, Leila Manshadi, in Southern California, USA. Leila is in the medical field; she is an associate dentist at Dr Robert F Murray based in Laguna Niguel, LA, USA.

After high school, he attended the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry. He graduated with a doctorate in Dental Surgery from the institution.

Is Nieku Manshadi Indian?

Nieku Manshadi’s ethnicity is Iranian. Some sources have been speculating that he is Indian but does not have Indian roots.

How old is Nieku Manshadi?

Nieku Manshadi’s age is 41 years as of 2023. He was born on 27 March 1982, meaning that his zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth married on 24 April 2021. Photo: @laildaily (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Nieku is a certified and professional paediatric dentist. He enjoys working with kids. According to Crunchbase Inc., he is the co-founder and clinical director of Pediatric Dentistry and a director of marketing at OrthoDent Management. He reportedly began his career as a paediatric and general dentist at Safari Dental.

He has travelled the world, providing the best possible care to his patients. He is also affiliated with Community Dental Partners (CDP), a facility based in Denton, Texas, USA. Additionally, he is an author and has volunteered in many charity courses in and outside the USA.

What is Nieku Manshadi’s net worth?

The Texan-based dentist is allegedly worth around $2 million. He has made this fortune working with various healthcare organizations in the USA and other parts of the world. Nieku is also an author.

How did Elizabeth Lail meet Nieku Manshadi?

Elizabeth Lail and Nieku Manshadi met at a mutual friend’s party in Williamsburg, Virginia, USA. In her interview with Brides magazine, Elizabeth vividly recounted their first encounter saying,

We met the good old-fashioned way—at a mutual friend's party in Williamsburg!

In August 2020, Manshadi proposed to Lail while in Montauk, New York, for a weekend picnic. He proposed with Elizabeth’s grandmother’s wedding ring.

On 24 April 2021, the actress walked down the aisle in an event attended by 22 guests only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding ceremony happened at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York, USA.

Is Elizabeth Lail still married?

Yes. The couple has been living happily together since they tied the knot. However, they prefer to keep their personal life out of the limelight, making it challenging to know more about their marriage.

Nieku Manshadi’s height and weight

The dentist is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He also weighs around 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Additionally, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Why did Elizabeth Lail leave You?

Actress Elizabeth Lail stars as Guinevere Beck in "You". Photo: @Dark_Ruiz23, @OfficiaIBanban (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Actress Elizabeth Lail was rumoured to have left the cast of You, Netflix’s drama-romance TV series, in 2019. In the show, she plays Guinevere Beck alongside Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg. Joe is obsessed with Beck and eliminates all men in her life to be with her.

According to Radio Times, Lail expressed her concerns about being ‘tired’ of playing female victims roles in TV shows. When asked about her role on the show, she said,

The unfortunate thing is, the woman doesn't win in the end. And I'm so sick and tired of that.

However, according to her IMDb profile, she is still in the show. Her last appearance on the show was in season four, episode 9, in 2023. The title of the episode is She’s Not There.

Nieku Manshadi is a certified and experienced dentist. He was a regular guy who lived quietly away from the limelight before meeting Elizabeth Lail. The couple tied the knot in April 2021 in a beautiful wedding held in House in Stone Ridge, New York, USA.

READ ALSO: Who is Sandra Bullock’s son, Louis Bardo Bullock? Meet his family

Briefly.co.za recently shared another exciting piece about Louis Bardo Bullock. He is well-known as Sandra Bullock’s son. The celebrity child was born in January 2010 in New Orleans, USA. He was adopted by the actress when he was a toddler.

Louis Bullock was a victim of Hurricane Katrina. He was adopted by Sandra Bullock, together with her sister Leila. Bullock has kept them out of the limelight to protect them from public scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News