Who is Kemba Smith's husband? Family life and relationship

Kemba Smith's story has been told numerous times. Everything started to go wrong when she met and started dating the wrong guy. The relationship ended with her in prison after being sentenced to 24.5 years for the crimes of her boyfriend. Now, Kemba Smith's husband has been one of her greatest support systems as she rebuilt her life post-prison.

Kemba Smith and her husband, Patrick Pradia, in Baltimore, Maryland, serving lunch to the less fortunate in January 2023 (L). Photo: @mayday804 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kemba Smith had everything growing up since she was the only child of a middle-class family from Virginia. After the experiences of her costly mistake, she now dedicates her life to fighting for a fair criminal justice system and teaching young people to make sound decisions. Kemba Smith's husband has been part of her story since they met in the mid-2000s.

Kemba Smith's profile summary

Full name Kemba Smith Pradia Date of birth August 28, 1971 Age 53 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Richmond, Virginia Current residence Indianapolis, Indiana Nationality American Gender Female Marital status Married Husband Patrick Pradia (2009 to date) Children Two, including Armani and Phoenix Parents Odessa and Gus Smith Education Hampton University (dropped out), Howard University (Law) Virginia Union University (social work) Profession Criminal justice advocate, motivational speaker author, executive producer Social media Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Website kembasmith.com

Who is Kemba Smith's husband?

The criminal justice advocate is married to Patrick Pradia, a federal air controller. He is a native of Petersburg, Virginia, and was born to parents Mitchell and Perita Pradia.

The couple met in August 2006 when Kemba was working on herself post-incarceration. Pradia told the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper in 2009 that he was attracted to Smith's strong mentality, although she was battling trust issues at the time after the terrible end of her previous relationship.

I was really attracted to her on a mental level as well as physical – She's a very strong person mentally. There's not a lot that can break her – she always keeps a positive outlook on various situations.

Pradia's wedding to Kemba Smith was held in 2009. The couple later relocated from Virginia to Indianapolis in 2010 after Pradia's job was moved to the town. Kemba's husband has an Instagram account, @mayday804, where he posts family-related pictures.

Top 5 facts about criminal justice activist Kemba Smith. Photo: @mayday804 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Peter Hall and Kemba Smith's relationship

Kemba met Peter Michael Hall, a notorious drug dealer, during her sophomore year at Hampton University, a historically Black college. He was around 28 years old, while she was 19 at the time.

Kemba Smith's boyfriend operated a $4 million illegal substance ring and had been involved in selling substances to students at the institution for about two years before he met Smith. Their relationship became tumultuous as Kemba found herself entangled in Hall's crimes.

What happened to Peter Hall and Kemba Smith?

Hall physically and emotionally abused Kemba throughout their relationship. His abusive behaviour extended to coercing Kemba into participating in his illegal activities. Tragically, Hall was shot and killed in his apartment on October 1, 1994.

Smith was arrested on September 1, 1994, when she turned herself in to the authorities. She was charged with conspiracy to distribute illegal substances, money laundering, and making false statements to federal agents. Despite being a first-time, nonviolent offender, she was sentenced to 24.5 years in prison under mandatory minimum sentencing laws.

Kemba Smith during the premiere of 'Kemba' at St. Louis International Film Festival on November 12, 2023, in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Dilip Vishwanat (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kemba Smith's story

When Kemba was sentenced to over two decades in prison, her case drew national attention. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund stepped in to campaign for her release. In December 2000, then-President Bill Clinton commuted her sentence to time served after she had spent 6.5 years.

After her release, she went back to school and became a criminal justice advocate and motivational speaker. She shares her story to raise awareness about the injustices of mandatory minimum sentencing laws and the restoration of voting rights for formerly incarcerated people.

Kemba's story has been featured in various media, including a film titled Kemba (2024) and her memoir, Poster Child: The Kemba Smith Story. While talking to Word in Black in September 2024, she shared why she uses her voice for social change, saying,

I had to remind myself that I'm more than just a formerly incarcerated person. I'm a mother, a daughter, a wife, and I refuse to let society define me by my past.

Who are Kemba Smith's parents?

Kemba was born into a middle-class household in suburban Richmond, Virginia. Her father, William 'Gus' Smith, worked as an accountant, while her mother, Odessa Smith, was a teacher. The author was her parents' only child, and they were instrumental in fighting for her release from prison.

Kemba Smith with her parents, Odessa and Gus, at the Gay-lord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in July 2024 to celebrate her father's 79th birthday. Photo: @kemba_smith (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kemba Smith is a mother of two

The activist welcomed her first child, son William Armani Smith, during her first months of incarceration in December 1994. His grandparents raised him following the death of Kemba Smith's baby daddy and her imprisonment.

Kemba Smith's son, Armani, followed a career in fashion. He has a master's degree in International Fashion and Luxury Management from the Paris-based Francais de la Mode Institute. He currently resides in Madrid, Spain.

Smith welcomed her second child, daughter Phoenix, in April 2013 during her marriage to Pradia. The activist has a close relationship with her two kids.

Kemba Smith's children, son Armani and daughter Phoenix. Photo: @kemba_smith (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kemba Smith's age

The activist is 53 years old as of 2024. She was born on August 28, 1971, making her over seven years older than her husband, Patrick, who was born on December 8, 1979 and is 44 years old in 2024.

What college did Kemba Smith attend?

After graduating from Hermitage High School in June 1989, Kemba enrolled at the prestigious Hampton University. After incarceration, Kemba went to Virginia Union University to pursue a degree in social work. She also studied law at Howard University and previously received a two-year Soros Justice Postgraduate Fellowship for advocates.

Kemba Smith with her husband Patrick and their daughter Phoenix during a past family outing. Photo: @mayday804 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kemba Smith's husband, Patrick Pradia, continues to be a source of strength for the author as she does her advocacy work. Together, they have built a family with their two kids, Armani and Phoenix.

