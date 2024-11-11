Get to know Pretty Vee: age, real name and net worth details

Pretty Vee is a queen of comedic charisma who became popular on TikTok in 2019. She has established a massive social media presence and followership owing to her hilarious skits and high-energy personality. Given Pretty Vee's age and her energetic dance moves, many wonder where she gets her motivation.

Pretty Vee at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Comedian Pretty Vee's appearances on Nick Cannon's TV show, Wild 'N Out, shot her into the limelight. She has continued to capture hearts with her performance and charming personality as she goes on to co-host a few other shows like BET Awards pre-show in 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Vena Excell Nickname Pretty Vee Date of birth 13 October 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Height 5' 5" (165 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Body measurements 35-24-37 inches Nationality American Profession Instagram celebrity, comedian Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Pretty Vee's age and background information

The comedian is 33 years old. She was born on 13 October 1991 in Miami, Florida, in the United States of America. Besides being an American-born comedian, she is a TV personality and a social media celebrity.

What is Pretty Vee's real name?

She was born Vena Excell, but the adoption of her stage name seems to come from her religious inclinations, beliefs and personality. In an interview with Sleep is 4 Suckers, the comedian revealed that her belief in God is what makes her more than pretty. According to her:

My belief in God is what makes me more than just 'pretty'... How I grew up - knowing who He is. As a child I always had, but there were times when it got rough, but I never gave up n my dreams! My childhood shaped me into the woman I am today! My mother's strength and her prayer kept me going.

Facts about Pretty Vee. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Pretty Vee's career

Watching Jim Carrey's movies inspired the social media celebrity to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She made her first attempt at university by starting a show named Lounge 22.

After leaving the university, the female comedian worked with South Coast Music Group as Arnold Taylor's admin assistant before being fired. Sharing her experience with Xeno Cole, she said:

I think I was late and Arnold told me, 'Vena, this is not where you need to be.' He was like, 'You are so stuck in your world of comedy, you need to go and get that.' So I always tell Arnold when I see him, I say thank you. Thank you for firing me because it pushed me. It excelled me where I am right now.

Pretty Vee's online presence received a huge boost in 2019 after her funny videos trended on TikTok. She also gained popularity on YouTube and Instagram with her Instagram followers surpassing six million. Her contents include pictures and videos of her everyday life, comedy skits, and intricate dance routines.

Through her thriving career, she became a brand ambassador for brands such as Fashion Nova. She auditioned for the cast of Nick Cannon's show, Wild'N'Out, season 9, but she was successful and appeared in the show in season 11. The media personality talks of delving into acting and owning a show someday.

PRetty Vee's singing and songwriting skills have also been celebrated. Her single, Booty Squeeze, was released in 2020. The same year, she collaborated with Queen Naija on a song titled Bitter Skit.

Pretty Vee onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Centre. Photo: Paras Griffin

Who is Pretty Vee dating?

It is unclear who Pretty Vee is dating currently. The last dating rumour about the comedian involved her and the rapper Rick Ross. According to The Shade Room, this rumour started in December 2022 when Vee voiced her attraction to the rapper in an interview on Black Girl Stuff.

During the conversation with show host Akilah Ffriend regarding the status of Vee's relationship with the Maybach Music Group CEO, she said:

It’s the boss in him. I like guys who lead. So when you’re a leader, you can step to me, you know? But again, when it comes down to Ross, Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire, you’re inspired by — like I want to do what you’re doing, so teach me.

What is Pretty Vee's net worth?

According to Allfamousbirthday, Pretty Vee's net worth is $5 million. She made this from her thriving career in the entertainment industry and her influence on branding. Vee is also an entrepreneur and has launched her product chain.

Pretty Vee at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Vena Excell, mostly known by her nickname, Pretty Vee, is a charming personality who has captured the hearts of many fans and social media users. Below are some questions fans ask and the best answers:

How old is Pretty Vee? She was born in 1991 and is 33 years of age as of 2024. Pretty Vee celebrates her birthday on 13 October.

She was born in 1991 and is 33 years of age as of 2024. Pretty Vee celebrates her birthday on 13 October. Where is Pretty Vee from? The stand-up comedian and entertainer is from Florida, United States.

The stand-up comedian and entertainer is from Florida, United States. What is Pretty Vee's nationality? Being born in the United States, her nationality is American.

Being born in the United States, her nationality is American. What is Pretty Vee's height? Pretty Vee stands 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Pretty Vee stands 5 feet 5 inches tall. Does Pretty Vee have a child? The comedian is unmarried and has not had a child.

Many fans find it incredible that Pretty Vee's age is 33 compared to her energetic comedy skits on TikTok. She boasts of having achieved fame and celebrity status thanks to the hilarious and exciting content she posts on her platforms.

