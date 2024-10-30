Stunna Girl's age, real name, husband, net worth, and full bio

Stunna Girl's age has been subject to public scrutiny since 2019, when her hit song Runway went viral on TikTok, catapulting her to fame. Her unapologetic, edgy style and self-made attitude continue to resonate with fans nationwide. Having had several run-ins with the law and being incarcerated at 12, Stunna's story is as inspiring as it is intriguing.

Stunna Girl posing for the camera. Photo: @stunnagirl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Stunna Girl is an American rapper, reality TV star, and internet personality. She has been making waves in the entertainment industry in recent years thanks to her unique rap style and bold personality. But there is so much more to Stunna Girl than meets the eye. From being raised by drug dealers to joining the gang life in her teenage years, prepare to be astonished by her story.

Stunna Girl's profile summary

Full name Suzanne Sade Brown Famous as Stunna Girl Gender Female Date of birth 2 July 1998 Age 26 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Sacramento, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5'5'' (165 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Separated Ex-partner Young Rich Mula 500 Siblings 6 Profession Rapper, social media personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

Stunna Girl's age and life

Stunna Girl (26 years old as of 2024) was born on 2 July 1998 in Sacramento, California, USA. In 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate her special day via a post that read:

Happy birthday to the legend herself.

Beyond the rapper's music videos and on-screen persona, many are eager to learn more about her background, which ultimately shaped her career. Here is everything to know about Stunna Girl's family, love life, and professional journey.

Rapper Stunna Girl rocking a white outfit. Photo: @stunnagirl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A nickname that embodies her personality

Stunna Girl's real name is Suzanne Sade Brown. During an interview with Flaunt, the hip-hop star narrated how she got her nickname, saying:

I got it when I was 12. I am a stunna: real flashy and getting my own money. I got my nickname because I always stood out in a crowd.

Stunna Girl had a rough childhood

Growing up, Suzanne's parents were constantly on the wrong side of the law. In a January 2018 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, the reality TV personality shared her mother going to prison as the hardest time in her life.

My mother went to prison when I was hitting 12 and was in for about two years. Her predicament put me in a different position in life.

Stunna Girl and her seven siblings were left in the care of her grandmother, who was also heavily using drugs. With such freedom at a young age, street life soon caught up with Sade, ultimately changing her life forever.

Stunna Girl's life in juvenile halls and prison

After her mother's incarceration, Suzanne's life took a turn for the worse and pretty much soon landed her into trouble, too. During her interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, she revealed how she was sent to juvenile at 12, stating:

When my mother went to prison, I thought I was free. So, I started partying and going to functions. One day, I fought at a party and was sent to juvenile.

At 14, Stunna Girl was transferred to a group home in Colorado but escaped after landing there. Now, with the FBI on her radar, she caught a real case and was sent to prison again.

Stunna Girl showing off her curly hairdo. Photo: @stunnagirl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sade was sentenced to three years and was released when she was 17. During a December 2023 interview with No Jumper Clips, she disclosed the cases that landed her in prison, saying:

My 3-year sentence was for a robbery. I also had a gun and fake ID charges.

Stunna Girl stems from a musical family

Stunna Girl's father was a street rapper who owned a makeshift home studio, while her mother was a singer. She learned to record music at eight and was already rapping at 12. In prison, Sade often received compliments for her rapping prowess, which she considered therapeutic.

Musical debut in 2017

The hip-hop star released the track I'm The Reason in May 2017. She gained notoriety in February 2019 after Runway from her debut album YKWTFGO went viral.

That same year, Sade signed with Capitol Records. Below are some of Stunna Girl's songs and the amount of YouTube views they have amassed as of 24 October 2024:

Let It Drip (2018) 3.6 million views

(2018) 3.6 million views Rotation (2020) 4.6 million views

(2020) 4.6 million views Like Dat (2023) 10 million views

(2023) 10 million views Pretty Privilege (2023) 2.2 million views

Appearance on reality TV series

Stunna Girl is a cast member of Baddies' third and fourth seasons, which she joined in 2022. She initially appeared as a contestant on Baddies West Auditions and briefly starred in Baddies East in 2023.

Hip-hop star Stunna Girl during a photoshoot. Photo: @stunnagirl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Stunna Girl's net worth is impressive

According to HotNewHipHop, Suzanne is worth $1 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties, and live performances.

A rollercoaster love life

In August 2024, Stunna Girl announced a split from her husband, Young Rich Mula 500. who reportedly ran after she was shot in the chest. In the revelation, she confessed to having cheated on him for two years. It is unclear when the duo started dating and exchanged nuptials.

FAQs

Constant scrutiny is the price to pay for celebrity status. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Where is Stunna Girl from?

Stunna Girl's hometown is in Sacramento, California, USA. The 26-year-old constantly bumped heads with the law while growing up in the area.

What happened to Stunna Girl's mom?

The celebrity mother went to prison when Stunna was 12, leaving behind her children in the care of their grandmother and aunts.

Stunna Girl posing for a photo. Photo: @stunnagirl (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Stunna Girl married?

Stunna Girl's ex-husband, Young Rich Mula 500, purportedly ran after she was shot in 2024, resulting in their split.

How tall is Stunna Girl?

The California native stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall. She has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

At a youthful age, Stunna Girl, the fast-rising rapper, has found a niche for herself in the competitive music and internet space. The story of how she traded street life for a rap career is nothing short of remarkable.

