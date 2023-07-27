Planning a wedding can be stressful, but the joy of seeing your dream come to fulfilment is unmatched. Before settling on a supplier or service provider, it is crucial to go through several options. Therefore, if you are scouting for a venue, consider going through this list of the most affordable wedding venues in Roodepoort in 2023.

Say 'I do' amidst a sanctuary of love, where cherished memories are woven into every moment. Book your dream wedding in any of these venues in Roodepoort. Photo: Dmytro Duda

Source: Getty Images

The number of guests and wedding venue significantly impact how much you will spend on your special day. Can you land a deal that promises the perfect venue and experience without breaking the bank? This list of the most affordable wedding venues in Roodepoort gives a taste of both worlds.

The most affordable wedding venues in Roodepoort

How much does an average wedding cost in SA? Go through the details of this list as it lets you in on the options available and what they have to offer.

1. The Garden Venue

The Garden Venue hotel, an award-winning events venue, is known for its beautifully lush gardens, pavilion, cantilevering decks and cascading koi ponds. It stands out as one of the most popular event spaces and one of the best wedding venues in Gauteng.

The hotel has three events halls, which would fit the description for anyone looking for small wedding venues in Gauteng. The halls embrace a traditional thatch design with a contemporary and minimalist style.

Phone number: 011 795 0000

011 795 0000 Physical address: 308 Boundary Road North Riding, Johannesburg, South Africa

The Garden Venue Hotel epitomises elegance and romance, thanks to its idyllic garden setting and stunning architecture. Photo: @The Garden Venue Johannesburg on Facebook modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Rusty Hook

Nestled in the Honeydew area of Gauteng, Rusty Hook is a popular and cosy establishment known for its signature dishes and ambience. The location's scenic views comprise a lush garden overlooking a serene dam and spectacular sunset views. The venue also has a fireplace for cold winters.

Email address: info@rustyhook.co.za

info@rustyhook.co.za Phone number: +27 (0)72 312 0536

Experience the beauty of this rustic haven crowned by a breathtaking waterfront, the perfect backdrop for your special occasion. Photo: @Rusty Hook on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Waterfall Cove River Edge Venue

Waterfall Cove River Edge Venue is an all-in-one and one-function-only function wedding venue on a herb farm in the riparian forest. It overlooks the Mid-Crocodile River in its glory.

You can choose an indoor event or garden ceremony at Waterfall Cove, guaranteeing an epic and memorable experience.

Telephone number: 076 753 2754 / 083 630 7196

076 753 2754 / 083 630 7196 Email address: info@waterfallcove.co.za

Soak in the beauty of nature's glory, cascading waterfall's gentle melody, and the idyllic waterfront setting. Photo: @Waterfall Cove on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Eagle's Fare Restaurant

Eagle's Fare Restaurant began operations in August 2004, and its welcoming and relaxing location has attracted its growth. The calm environment at the venue is ideal for your outdoor wedding setup.

Regardless of the number of guests attending your special occasion, you are assured of a breathtaking experience as you soak up the beauty of the location. The venue can accommodate up to 120 guests.

Telephone number: 082 671 8382 (SWITCHBOARD)

082 671 8382 (SWITCHBOARD) Email address: eat@eaglesfare.co.za

5. Soli Deo Gloria Boutique Hotel

Soli Deo Gloria Boutique Hotel is another hotel venue for weddings in Gauteng. It offers a haven in the city, set in a lush garden crowned with abundant bird life. The venue prides itself on exclusivity and excellent service.

Whether you intend to have your special occasion indoors or in the gardens, Soli Deo Gloria Boutique guarantees to meet your needs. It has a capacity of up to 200 people. It also has complementary services like suites and a spa to serve the bridal team before and after the occasion.

Physical address: 330A Boundary Rd, North Riding AH, Randburg, 2162, South Africa

330A Boundary Rd, North Riding AH, Randburg, 2162, South Africa Phone number: +27 86 172 0003

Experience elegance and romance at Soli Deo Gloria Boutique Hotel, the perfect wedding venue in Gauteng. Photo: @SDG Hotel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6. Nice By Nature Lifestyle Estate

Nice By Nature Lifestyle Estate is another affordable wedding venue in Gauteng. It guarantees a breathtaking chance to reconnect with nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

As the name suggests, Nice by Nature Lifestyle Estate is nestled in a well-manicured lush garden with riverfront access, perfect for a country-chic wedding. The venue has a team of trained staff members who provide excellent service that guarantees to meet your needs. All inquiries and bookings are made online.

Embrace serenity amidst breathtaking natural landscapes with a perfect blend of luxury and nature's charm. Photo: @Nice By Nature Lifestyle Estate on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Oakfield Farm

Oakfield Farm is a country venue in Muldersdrift. It is perfect for every occasion, and weddings are among them. It is an elegant farm complemented by magnificent grounds and excellent service by its friendly staff.

Sitting on 72 acres of garden and field land, the Oakfield Farm comprises manicured lawns and statuesque trees bound. Oakfield Farm has been in business for over three decades and guarantees to bring your dream wedding to reality.

Physical address: 240 Beyers Naude @ Oakfield Farm Road Muldersdrift, Gauteng

240 Beyers Naude @ Oakfield Farm Road Muldersdrift, Gauteng Email address: info@oakfield.co.za

info@oakfield.co.za Phone number: (011) 933 3464

Create cherished memories of love and laughter amidst rolling landscapes and majestic oak trees. Photo: @Oakfield Farm - Wedding & Function Venue on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8. Lieu De Grace

Lieu De Grace is one of the exquisite wedding venues in Roodepoort. It is an industrial chic warehouse venue which offers a blank canvas for your wedding. The venue has a 240 square metres reception area with a light-drenched warehouse-style hall.

Phone number: +27 (0) 63 094 0424 /+27 (0) 83 657 3975

+27 (0) 63 094 0424 /+27 (0) 83 657 3975 Email address: info@lieudegracevenue.co.za or getmarried@lieudegracevenue.co.za

Experience grace and romance in this enchanting haven of elegance and charm. Photo: @Lieu De Grace Venue on Facebook (modified y author)

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

Go through these questions and their answers as they shed more light on the topic.

How much does a wedding venue cost in South Africa?

The average cost of an economical wedding is approximately R300,000. You can reduce the cost to R2,500 per wedding guest or even less.

How much does a small wedding cost in South Africa?

It costs between R70,000 and R80,000 for a wedding with 80 to 100 guests. The rate might increase from R1,500 to R2,000 per person for a R200,000 wedding.

How much do South African wedding venues cost?

The cost of a South African venue depends on the number of guests and the chosen venue. Often, wedding planners advocate allocating 50% of the spending to the wedding venue.

What is the cheapest way to have a big wedding?

The following tips will help you have a big wedding without breaking the bank:

Have a small number of wedding guests

Time the wedding date wisely

Host the wedding ceremony at an affordable venue

Pick a venue that is already decorated

As highlighted in this list of the most affordable wedding venues in Rooderpoort, the cost of a venue depends on the number of guests in attendance. The charges will also depend on the package provided by the venue.

READ ALSO: Top 20 water parks in Gauteng with the most thrilling experiences

Briefly.co.za published an extensive list of Gauteng's top 20 water parks with the most thrilling experiences. If you are after a thrilling and adventurous experience, consider going through the options provided in this list.

Gauteng is the smallest of the country's nine provinces. Despite its dense population, it boasts some of the best amusement venues, like water parks. Check out the top 20.

Source: Briefly News