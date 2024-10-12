DD Osama: Age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth, full bio

DD Osama, real name David De'Shaun Reyes, is an upcoming rapper from Harlem, New York. He started releasing music in 2021 and quickly gained recognition with hit songs like Dead Opps and Without You. DD Osama's age has always been a topic of discussion because he was in his early teens when he started.

DD Osama attends the '2 Sides of the Story' album release party on August 02, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez on Getty Images/@aam18313281 on X (modified by author)

Despite DD Osama's young age, he continues to make a name for himself in the American hip-hop scene. His rapid ascent has also come with losses. In 2022, he lost his younger brother and aspiring rapper Notti Osama to a fatal stabbing.

DD Osama's profile summary

Full name David De'Shaun Reyes Date of birth November 29, 2006 Age 17 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Harlem, New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Dominican, Puerto Rican, and Afro-American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Weight Approx. 50 kg (110 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Parents Crimsley Martinez, Eddie Reyez Siblings Four Profession Rapper, songwriter Genres Trap, drill, hip-hop Years active 2021 to date Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) TikTok Spotify Website ddosamaworld.com

What is DD Osama's real name and age?

DD Osama's age is 17 years old as of 2024. He was born David De'Shaun Reyes on November 29, 2006. DD Osama’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

DD Osama's nationality and ethnicity

The upcoming rapper is an American citizen. He was born and raised in Harlem, New York City, United States. Osama is of mixed heritage. He has Dominican and Puerto Rican ethnic roots from his mother's side and African-American ethnicity from his father's side.

Top 5 facts about upcoming rapper DD Osama. Photo: @angeluslover38 on X (modified by author)

DD Osama's parents

The rapper's parents are Eddie Reyes and Crimsley Martinez, who separated when he was young. He was raised by his mother.

Crimsley is a real estate agent and has been a significant influence on DD's life and career. While talking to Montreality in August 2023, the rapper shared that his mother sacrificed a lot for him and his siblings.

My mom has really done a lot for me...Really just provide for us like putting food on the (table), doing everything, working, (and) being with us all the time...I really love my mom because I put her through so much; I just gotta give her everything.

DD Osama's siblings

The Without You hitmaker grew up with four siblings, and he is the second youngest. His well-known sibling is his younger brother and former collaborator Notti Osama (real name Ethan Reyes).

Notti tragically passed away in July 2022 at the age of 14 after being stabbed. The rapper usually remembers his late brother through music. DD's eldest brother, Jstar Balla, is also a rapper, born on March 26, 1990.

His other brother is rapper JayKlickin (real name Justin Reyes), who was born on January 7, 2005. JayKlickin collaborated with DD on the songs Wait for You and Da Real Brotherly Love 2, which also featured Jstar Balla. The Reyes brothers have a sister called Melz.

Jstar Balla, Notti (in a grey hoodie), DD, and JayKlickin (L-R). Photo: @jstar_balla/@jayklickin on Instagram, @realddosamaa on X (modified by author)

Who is DD Osama's girlfriend in 2024?

As of 2024, the rising rap star has not been linked to anyone publicly. In early 2023, DD was in a relationship with Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker.

DD and Alabama used to make TikTok videos together, and the rapper would occasionally post her on his Instagram stories. It is unclear when they called it quits, but they have not been seen together since mid-2023.

DD Osama's rap career

Osama started his rap career in 2021. He quickly gained recognition in 2022, especially after the tragic death of his younger brother, Notti Osama.

Following the loss, he released tribute songs like Dead Opps, Letter 2 Notti, and E.4.N (Everything for Notti) that resonated with many listeners. In a November 2023 interview with Complex, the rapper shared that he and his brother already had a great future together.

If my little brother never died, then we were both going to blow up. I be saying that - all the time. It just would have taken a little more time. We just would have had to wait until the world see our faces, and then everyone [would] see us.

The rapper has collaborated with several well-known artists like Coi Leray, Sugarhill Ddot, and Lil Mabu. DD's debut mixed tape, Here 2 Stay, was released in May 2023 to critical acclaim. He also went on tour with Lil Durk in 2023, gaining further recognition as an artist.

DD Osama at a past photoshoot with a bundle of cash on his head. Photo: @angeluslover38 on X (modified by author)

DD Osama's net worth

The rapper is estimated to be worth between $300,000 and $1 million in 2024, according to various sources, including All About Net Worth and The City Celeb. He has accumulated his wealth through his rap career. He also sells branded merchandise through his official website.

FAQs

DD has been evolving as an artist for the past three years that he has been in the entertainment industry. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the teenager;

Why is DD Osama so famous?

DD is often recognized for his aggressive drill beats and raw lyrical content. He has collaborated with established artists like Lil Durk, Coi Leray, and Lil Mabu. The tragic death of his younger brother, Notti Osama, also helped him gain further recognition.

When is DD Osama's birthday?

DD Osama's date of birth is November 29, 2006. The New York-based rapper is 17 years old as of 2024.

How old is DD Osama's brother?

The upcoming rapper has several brothers. His eldest brother, rapper Jstar Balla, is 34 years old in 2024 (born on March 26, 1990). His other brother, rapper Jayklickin, is 19 years old in 2024 (born on January 7, 2005). DD Osama's younger brother, rapper Notti Osama, was 14 years old when he passed away on July 9, 2022 (born on January 17, 2008).

DD Osama has Dominican roots. Photo: @trapmatictv on X (modified by author)

At DD Osama's age of 17 years old, the Harlem native has aready built a dedicated fanbase that relates to his music. His career is just beginning, and fans cannot wait for what he will achieve next.

