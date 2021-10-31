Lil Durk has the classic rags to riches story. He made it out of one of the toughest neighbourhoods in Chicago, USA and is currently a legend in his hometown. Durk has released songs with famous rappers and musicians such as Drake, French Montana, Dej Loaf, and Kanye West. Read on about how he defeated the odds.

After going to jail the first time, Lil Durk realised he needed to change the trajectory of his life, especially since he just had a son. After his release, he took to the studio and released several songs and mixtapes, solidifying his spot as one of the greatest rappers.

Lil Durk profiles

Birth name: Durk Derrick Banks

Durk Derrick Banks Born: 19th October 1992

19th October 1992 Lil Durk's age: 29 years in 2021

29 years in 2021 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Parent: Dontay Banks

Dontay Banks Lil Durk's siblings: 3

3 Lil Durk's height: 5'7", 170cm

5'7", 170cm Genres: Hip hop, trap, drill

Hip hop, trap, drill Occupation: Rapper

Rapper Years active: 2010−present

2010−present Labels: Only The Family (OTF), Alamo, Geffen, Interscope, Def Jam, and Coke Boys

Only The Family (OTF), Alamo, Geffen, Interscope, Def Jam, and Coke Boys Associated acts: Only The Family, Dej Loaf, French Montana, Lil Baby, Lil Reese, G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, Tee Grizzley

Only The Family, Dej Loaf, French Montana, Lil Baby, Lil Reese, G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, Tee Grizzley Lil Durk's spouse: India Royale

India Royale Lil Durk's children: 6

6 Hobbies: Basketball

Basketball Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Lil Durk's net worth: Approximately $3 million

Approximately $3 million Website: lildurk.com

Early Life

Durk Derrick Banks was born on 19th October 1992 in the tough neighbourhood of Inglewood in Chicago, Illinois. He did not have a father figure; his dad was jailed when he was seven months old. His mum was left alone to raise him, his two sisters, and his brother on a nurses salary.

His father, Dontay Banks, was given two life sentences. They were forced to move to their grandmother's house with their mom to make ends meet. Things were tight for him growing up, and he has admitted that there were times they did not have food, especially since they were 10 people living in a tiny three bedroom house.

Before music

Lil Durk took a keen interest in basketball, but as he grew up, the height failed to catch up. He had to find a way to make money for himself, and school was out of the question because he was struggling with his grades. He ultimately decided to follow in his dad's footsteps and started selling drugs in the streets.

Around this time, he formed a crew with some of his childhood friends known as Only The Family (OTF). He was still working in the streets at 17 when he diversified his skill set and started making music.

Career in music

He began working with his friends Sly Polaroid and King Louie and releasing his first mixtape I'm a Hitta. He uploaded his music to Myspace and YouTube, and his tracks did very well. He began getting used to the idea of being a full-time rapper as he amassed fans, and this was great timing because his girlfriend at the time, Nicole Cavone, was pregnant, and he was expecting his first child.

After becoming a dad, he dropped out of high school and joined a Chicago street gang known as The Black Disciples. Unfortunately, this took him on a wrong trajectory, and he got in a lot of trouble with the law and went to jail in October 2011 for gun charges.

Legendary status

During his time in jail, he realised that he did not want his son to grow up without a dad; he acknowledged the stability rap would give his family. After three months, he got out of jail and, with Paris Bueller, released a mixtape I'm still a Hitta. He was quickly becoming a living legend in his hometown. His 3rd mixtape was Life Ain't no Joke, and soon after, he released L's Anthem which French Montana remixed.

L's Anthem did so well that in 2013, Lil Durk signed on to Def Jam Recordings, where he released his 4th mixtape Signed to the streets. This mixtape was in Rolling Stones list of The best mixtapes of 2013 at 8th place.

Mainstream success

He was named in the 2014 XXL Freshmen Class list as his fame skyrocketed, and he released his 5th mixtape, a sequel to Signed to the Streets. In 2015, he released his first studio album, Remember my name, which was a complete success. It peaked at 14 on the Billboard 200 and 2nd place on the U.S. RnB and Rap charts.

In 2018, Lil Durk left Def Jam Records, and he joined Interscope records. He went on to drop five more studio albums and close to 10 mixtapes, including Love songs 4 the Streets 2 featuring famous rappers Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, among others. In 2021, he made a guest appearance on Kanye West's Donda.

Lil Durk's dating history, children and wife

Lil Durk is in a relationship with India Royale, and he has a total of 6 children. His first child is Angelo Banks mothered by Nicole Covone, who was born in 2011. His next was Bella Banks, also Nicole's child. Unfortunately, they broke up soon after Bella was born.

His 3rd and 4th children are Zayden and Du'mier Banks; their mothers are unknown. His 5th child is Skyler Banks; it is speculated that Tameka Kute is the mother. India Royale and Lil Durk started dating in 2017, and he proposed to her in September 2018. In October, they had his 6th child, Willow Banks.

Latest news

Lil Durk faced controversy in late October after his friend and a member of OTF, Doodie Lo, was accused of sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend's child. Doodie Lo has denied all these allegations. Lil Durk has kept away from the situation.

Lil Durk has had his fair share of bad luck after his brother, Dontay 'D Thang' Banks Jr was shot and later died outside a club in Chicago on 6th June 2021. His close friend, King Von, was also murdered in Atlanta in November 2020.

In July 2021, Lil Durk and his girlfriend were involved in a home invasion where they exchanged gunfire with the robbers. The thieves fled the scene and were never caught. Luckily, no one was hurt, and Lil Durk remains to give us more good music.

