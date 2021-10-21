Sauce Walka's net worth, age, parents, height, diamond, profiles

American rap music and culture continues to enjoy immense acceptance from global listeners. From the hardcore lyrics about gang lifestyle and drugs to messages about overcoming anxiety and depression, artists in this genre are doing a fantastic job of entertaining their target audience. In addition, some of them have a lot of luxurious properties to show for their mastery of the rap game. Sauce Walka's net worth reflects the success that is attainable in the music industry.

Honduran-American rapper and songwriter Sauce. Photo: @saucewalka102

Source: Instagram

Sauce Walka's net worth is from his career as a songwriter and rapper. The musician's grass to grace story offers him a deep wealth of lyrics that resonate with his fans. Talking about his life on the street with his gang members inspires upcoming kids in the hood about a better future.

Background information

The American rapper was born on the 29th of June, 1990, in Houston, Texas, to Mr and Mrs Walker. So, how old is Sauce Walka? Sauce Walka's age is 31 years, and he has a brother known as Dilon Clemons.

Sauce Walka's father was a professional wrestler popularly known as Al Rage Walker within and outside his professional circle. The rapper's mother is Madonna but is more popularly known for her drug addictions.

The Drip God grew up in a rough neighbourhood, and his parents were almost absent in his upbringing. So, he started rolling with the tough boys in the street and soon became a gang member.

Walka poses beside an artwork. Photo: @saucewalka102

Source: Instagram

Albert Sauce Walker attended Ѕоuth Раѕаdеnа Ѕеnіоr Ніgh and later joined Ніghtоwеr Ніgh Ѕсhооl in his educational pursuit, but he did not move beyond this stage; he focused on his music career from there onwards.

Career

The rapper's music career dates back to 2007, when his stage name was A-Walk. Fast forward to 2014, he switched to Sauce Walka and started dishing out mixtapes.

He has grown into one of the most respected rappers in America and has featured big names like ASAP Rocky, Slim Thug, and Busta Rhymes. He has over 15 bodies of works, including mixtapes, albums, and EPs.

How did Sauce Walka get famous?

Apart from his preference for trap and conscious music, the rapper is renowned for his constant use of the word "Drip" and "Sauce" informally. As a result, he is popularly known as the Drip God and Sauce God.

The Sauce Father is also famous for recording a diss track to disparage Drake's reputation as one of the best rappers alive. The track, titled Wack 2 Wack, was a sarcastic response to Drake's Back 2 Back diss track to Meek Mill.

The diss track caught the attention of Drake, and in the process, the Canadian-American rapper refuted the claim that he was only using the Houston culture as a means to an end without giving back.

What happened to Sauce Walka?

Sauce's early life drew him into a world of violence and drugs; at some point, he got into trouble with the law because of his association with some gang members.

In 2009, the American rapper and songwriter was involved in gang-related violence. Unfortunately, this resulted in the shooting of an individual at Texas Southern University. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to some period of community service.

Nine years later, police in Houston said that the conscious rapper was part of a criminal group known as the Mash Mode. However, Albert Mondane has denied the claim in a statement:

I'm going to keep rapping because I know I'm not a gang. I know we're not a gang, I know that I'm a record label, I know that I'm an artist [...] I'm not into gang activity or none of that stuff that's going on, I'm not worried about that, it's not what's going on.

More so, Sauce Walka's diamond on his face made him famous. The diamond costs about $250,000 and is shaped in the form of a teardrop. He dissed Lil Uzi for copying his style even though the latter's diamond was worth $24 million and implanted at the centre of his forehead.

How tall is Sauce Walka?

Sauce Walka's height is about 5 feet and 8 inches, meaning he is 173 centimetres tall. Besides, the Drip God weighs about 74 kilograms and has numerous tattoos on his body as well.

Sauce Walka's grilled teeth and diamond teardrop. Photo: @thepocholiveshow

Source: Instagram

Personal life

The Sauce Father has been rumoured to be romantically linked with several ladies in the past. Nevertheless, his current girlfriend is BambiDoe. He also shares pictures of his daughter, popularly known as Baby Sauce, on his social media page. He, however, mentioned that he may never get married.

How much is Sauce Walka worth?

Sauce Walka's net worth is currently in millions of American dollars. Some sources estimated that he garnered at least $36 million in fortune from his career as a rapper, while another report claims he is worth $2 million. In addition, he got a property worth around $11 million in 2020.

Sauce Walka's net worth proves that anyone can change their fortune if they are determined to make it happen. It may not necessarily be through the music industry, but several opportunities abound for a turning point.

