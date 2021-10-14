Celine Dion: net worth: age, children, boyfriend, albums, health, profiles

Celine Dion is regarded as one of the most influential vocalists. The media once referred to her as the Queen of Power Ballads, while Billboard called Dion the Queen of Pop. Her dynamic vocal styling and music have put her in the class of the best musicians of all time. With all these, what is Celine Dion's net worth?

Dion performing during One World: Together At Home presented by Global Citizen. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fully named Céline Marie Claudette Dion, Celine Dion is a Canadian singer best known for her powerful and technically skilled vocals. Although raised in a low-income family, she has grown to become one of the best musicians in the world.

Celine Dion's profile summary and bio

Full name: Céline Marie Claudette Dion

Céline Marie Claudette Dion Date of birth : 30th of March, 1968

: 30th of March, 1968 Age : 53 years old

: 53 years old Place of birth: Charlemagne, Canada

Charlemagne, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Religion : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Height : 171 centimetres

: 171 centimetres Weight : 55 kg

: 55 kg Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches

34-24-35 inches Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Parents : Thérèse Tanguay and Adhémar Dion

: Thérèse Tanguay and Adhémar Dion Celine Dion's siblings: 13 (5 brothers and 8 sisters)

13 (5 brothers and 8 sisters) Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-spouse : René Angélil (married between 1994 and 2016)

: René Angélil (married between 1994 and 2016) Celine Dion's children: René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson

Background information

On the 30th of March, 1968, Celine Dion was born in Charlemagne, Québec, to Thérèse Tanguay and Adhémar Dion. So, how old is Celine? Celine Dion's age is 53 years. Her mother was a homemaker, while her father was a butcher. However, she was the 14th child of The Dion family; the multi-platinum award winner has five brothers and eight sisters.

Celine Dion's net worth

Dion has enjoyed a significantly successful singing career since she stepped into the music industry. Her net worth is estimated at $800 million. She has achieved this much from the perfect blend of her singing, acting, and songwriting.

Dion and her husband Renee bought a lavish mansion on Jupiter Island in South Florida for $7 million and eventually sold the 6-acre property in April 2017 for $38.5 million.

Celine Dion departing her hotel in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

In recent years, Celine earned $40 to $50 million from her various endeavours, though her lucrative Las Vegas residency deal impacted her worth significantly.

How did Celine Dion start?

When the singer was 12 years old, she wrote her first song, although her mother and brother Jacques assisted her. The cassette of the song titled Ce n’était qu’un rêve (meaning it was only a dream or nothing but a dream) was sent to impresario René Angélil, who later became Celine Dion's boyfriend.

Moved by the young Dion's voice, Angélil decided to give her the best assistance he could, and in 1981, he mortgaged his home to finance her first record, La voix du bon Dieu. Eventually, the record became a local No. 1 hit and made her an instant star in Quebec.

Moreover, after seeing one of Michael Jackson's performances, Dion was motivated and told Angélil that she wanted to be a star like him when she was 18 years. In the process, she underwent dental surgery to improve her appearance after withdrawing from the spotlight for some months.

She stepped into the limelight internationally when she won the 1982 Yamaha World Popular Song Festival and the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest, representing Switzerland.

Career progression

Initially, Celine Dion's albums were French-based. However, because of the fame she was already garnering, the Canadian singer learned English before signing on to Epic Records in the United States. In 1990, Dion released her debut English-language album, Unison, and became a viable pop artist in North America and other English-speaking areas of the world.

In the 1990s, she also released other best-selling English-language albums in music history, including Falling into You in 1996 and Let's Talk About Love in 1997. Each sold more than 30 million worldwide. Virtually all of Celine Dion's songs are top-rated. Some of them include:

Because You Loved Me

It's All Coming Back to Me Now

The Power of Love

Where Does My Heart Beat Now

My Heart Will Go On

I Drove All Night

All By Myself

When I Fall In Love

(If There Was) Any Other Way

Nothing Broken but My Heart

That's the Way It Is

If You Asked Me To

Family life

The Canadian singer was married to René Angélil until his death. They married in 1994. Initially, things seemed not to be working well in terms of conception for the young couple, and they resorted to in-vitro fertilization. But, luckily for her, she conceived through one of their IVF procedures in May 2000, and their first child, René-Charles, came in January 2001.

Celine Dion in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: UGC

Shortly before she went through her sixth IVF procedure in early 2010, she took in again, and in October that year, they welcomed a set of twins, Nelson and Eddy.

Unfortunately, life dealt Dion a blow when she lost her dear husband to the cold hands of death on the 14th of January, 2016. Celine Dion's husband died at 73 years after battling cancer.

Celine Dion's weight loss

Celine Dion's health became a concern to many of her fans, especially after losing her husband. Although she has always claimed that no one is overweight in her family, some reportedly insisted she was getting slimmer recently. Replying to her critics during an interview, she said:

If I like it, I don't want to talk about it. Don't bother. Don't take a picture. If you like it, I'll be there. If you don't, leave me alone.

Celine Dion's net worth began to rise after breaking into the English-language market with heartfelt ballads that spotlighted her powerful and matchless voice. Besides her songs, Celine Dion's quotes are also inspiring.

READ ALSO: James May bio: age, wife, net worth, Top Gear, latest updates

James May's name is not new in the sports industry. As published on Briefly.co.za, the English man writes about the capacities and durability of cars.

Also, James hosts TV programs, and his versatility cuts across several topics. Besides, he was one of BBC’s highest-paid stars.

Source: Briefly.co.za