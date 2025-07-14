Popular radio personality, Minnie Ntuli, has taken a break from Gagasi FM following her apology to Londie London and fellow cast members

The media personality issued an apology in a statement on her Facebook following the criticism she received online

The Real Housewives of Durban fans slammed Ntuli over the weekend and began a petition to cancel her on TV and radio

Minnie Ntuli is taken off air.

Reality TV star Minnie Ntuli, who works on Gagasi FM radio station, has temporarily been taken off air following The Real Housewives of Durban drama.

Ntuli, who issued an apology over the weekend after the physical altercation with fan-favourite housewife, Londie London, on the show.

Daily Sun reported on Monday, 14 July, that Ntuli has temporarily been replaced on Gagasi FM following the social media backlash and viral petition by South Africans.

The publication adds that Ntuli has taken some time off to reflect, seek healing, and work on herself.

The reality TV star is temporarily replaced with Gagasi FM's radio personality, Nkulee Mbatha, who will stand in for Minnie on the breakfast show with Felix Hlophe.

Ntuli's break comes after the radio station also received backlash on social media after issuing a statement expressing shock and disappointment over the physical altercation with Londie London on RHOD season 5.

The media personality said she is taking full responsibility, apologised to London, and is committed to seeking professional help.

Entertainment channel PopPulseSA shared Ntuli's apology on its X account on Saturday, 12 July.

South Africans lambast Minnie

@SthembileBK replied:

"I just know that this is not Minnie Ntuli's first rodeo as a bully. Londie is not her 1st victim. This karma is for all her victims. Sies, what a vile human."

@namastprincess wrote:

"No one bored me this year like Pheladi from The Mommy Club and Minnie Ntuli. The worst cast members ever."

@Taynkats wrote:

"Isn’t this the very same Minnie Ntuli that once called a dealership to confirm if a BMW that Penny Ntuli was driving indeed belonged to her or if it was just a sponsorship?"

@LeboMashia replied:

"She's a coward, a liar, a hypocrite, a bully. They can never make me love you, Minnie Ntuli. The reason she didn't come to the réunion is that she can't stand what she said. She can't face the music."

@PTsele said:

"She is a vile human. They should make attending the reunion a contractual obligation. Bullies like this filthy Minnie should be made to account on the same platform on which they misbehaved."

'Real Housewives of Durban' star has apologised to affected cast members.

The Real Housewives of Durban fans begin a petition to remove Minnie Ntuli from radio and TV

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that fans of The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Minnie Ntuli have begun a petition to remove the media personality from radio and TV.

This comes after the star issued a statement on Facebook following the criticism she received on social media.

The radio and TV personality has apologised and admitted she's “appalled” by her own behaviour after a physical altercation with Londie London.

