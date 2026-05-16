South African music producer DJ Maphorisa and Sizwe Dhlomo recently linked up at the radio star's home studio

The Kaya 959 presenter shared a photo of the DJ working his magic on the decks, with other artists

Many fans are curious to know what DJ Maphorisa and Sizwe Dhlomo were working on, and they came up with jokes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Maphorisa was photographed at Sizwe Dhlomo’s home studio. Image: djmaphorisa, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Two music personalities, DJ Maphorisa and Sizwe Dhlomo, linked up at the radio star's home studio. Dhlomo posted a photo of the award-winning muso working his magic on the decks, leaving many fans curious.

What is DJ Maphorisa doing in Sizwe's studio?

On 13 May 2026, Dhlomo posted a photo of two stars in his newly built studio called Siz The World. He then teased a major star with the caption, "Guess who?"

Many guesses came flooding in, with some users hoping that Sizwe would invite Emtee and other rap stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@ThisIsColbert exclaimed, "Not only talent, but discipline and respect will get you into places like this. Emtee could’ve easily been the first to step in, but hey, junkies need to clean themselves up first. I’m so happy for Eugene Singer. S/O to Tweezy!"

Many people thought it was the producer Tweezy and a singer named Eugene. Another user to add their opinion was @Hlela_Lulubel, who guessed, "It’s Tweezy baby. Them bangers are coming."

However, one fan guessed DJ Maphorisa, but in a very cheeky way. "DJ Maphorisa was found shaking," @BafanaSurprise said. That same day, Sizwe confirmed that Phori was with them in the studio.

Mzansi is eager to know what the two gentlemen are working on:

@CrampShellVibes asked:

"@SizweDhlomo, did these guys have to put on blindfolds and sign NDAs before they came to your house? I know Siz is very protective of his location."

@BlackJugde shared:

"I suppose that's the music KayaFm would actually play, as the majority shareholder."

@GatvolAuthority exclaimed:

"Phori lately does the work himself, has been seeing a lot of videos of him being in the studio, not just in the room conducting! Song of the year is loading!"

@BafanaSurprise responded:

"@DjMaphorisa, next time when you ask visitors to bring their own food to your studio, no one must point fingers at you."

One fan joked about Nando's, asking who bought it. This was made into a joke after DJ Maphorisa's drama with the other amapiano stars, who reckoned that he keeps the masters to songs he has never produced, all because he bought Nando's. Sizwe responded, saying Phori bought it:

DJ Maphorisa was working on new music at Sizwe Dhlomo’s home studio. Image: Djamphorisa

Source: Instagram

Why Sizwe will not play Shebeshxt's music

In more Sizwe Dhlomo news, Briefly News previously shared that the broadcast veteran was turning down requests to play R Kelly and Shebeshxt's music during his segment on Kaya 959.

Sizwe delivered firm and direct answers after being pressed by fans regarding his decision not to play the disgraced musicians' music on his radio show.

However, he remained unshaken and was still adamant not to play their songs.

Source: Briefly News