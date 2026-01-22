South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo had fans gushing over his new station

The popular and well-off star shared a clip on social media showing his finished radio station

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's fresh station

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sizwe Dhlomo revealed his finished studio. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Hard work really pays off, the popular radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo excitedly shared the progress of his radio station on social media with his fans and followers.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the star who previously alluded that he is married with kids, posted a video of himself happily revealing to netizens on social media that his long-awaited studio is done and dusted, and also ready to operate.

Dhlomo has been very vocal online regarding the progress of his home studio on social media ever since he announced the news about him building it in 2025.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Sizwe's finished home studio

Shortly after the media personality shared the video, showing off his finished home studio on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@johny_theblessd said:

"Bro, well done, what a beauty, now can I please come for some recording? We will discuss a wonderful deal."

@khupasulphate wrote:

"Well thought out and everything is properly integrated and designed. What's the plan with the studio? Are you gonna be doing the radio show from there, or is it just for other side projects?"

@Blaq_Perfume commented:

"How much did the design cost, bro? Yours is more fiery than mine, nice. Though I have all the equipment a musician needs in the studio, your whole studio design is insane. Now mine looks like a Qeberha studio compared to yours."

@monde031 replied:

"This is a good setup, you should start a record label, and I can be your first artist."

@AndyMcDusty stated:

"This is a proper studio setup. Congratulations Sizwe. Takes me back to my campus radio days. Great studio. Great guests. Great music. Great memories. You're gonna do amazing things here. Super happy for you."

@_uncensored_Op shared:

"@ukhozi_fm Take a look at this modern broadcasting studio and draw some inspiration to upgrade that Mkhukhu of yours, and remove those posters on the wall, their history is well known, no need to keep them up. Cc @SABCNews_Radio."

@mmakhumoetsile responded:

"And all this just because you have always wanted to own a studio? Haaikhona, I don't believe it anymore... I'll wait for the grant reveal later."

Netizens reacted to Sizwe's new studio. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo refuses to play Shebeshxt's music

In more Sizwe Dhlomo updates, Briefly News previously shared online reactions to the broadcast veteran turning down requests to play R Kelly and Shebeshxt's music during his segment on the radio.

Sizwe delivered firm and direct answers after being pressed by fans regarding his decision not to play the disgraced musicians' music on his radio show.

Source: Briefly News