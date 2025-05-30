Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has touched on the topic of marriage and kids, seemingly giving fans a hint

The star responded to a curious fan who asked if he has siblings and noted that Sizwe often keeps his private life away from social media

Netizens were not too surprised, as many had always suspected Sizwe Dhlomo of hiding his wife and possible kids

Sizwe Dhlomo has hinted at having a family and kids. Image: Lev Radin

Source: Getty Images

It seems as though the greatest mystery involving Sizwe Dhlomo's marital status has been solved. Or has it?

Is Sizwe Dhlomo married?

Fans have always wondered whether Sizwe Dhlomo has children and if he is married. The question remained a mystery for years, with the radio presenter paying none of the hearsay any mind.

This week, Dhlomo engaged with his followers who had a lot of questions to ask regarding his private life and personal preferences. A fan with the handle @Kimberg asked Sizwe:

"Do you have siblings? You are very private and yet very much socially active."

The Kaya 959 host said he has siblings, and he also added that he could be married and have his own family.

"Yeah, I just tweet nonsense mostly. I could be married, with kids, for all you know."

Check out his post below:

Mzansi peeps react to Sizwe Dhlomo's revelation

Social media users reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's post with no surprise at all. People said they always knew that he had a family of his own.

@Vegan_Slur said:

"We know you are. That lady from the bank was pregnant a while ago."

@Given_Maps shared:

"Lol, that's because you are. There's always a woman behind every man with your kind of wealth..No?"

@Tshiamo_88 applauded:

"I commend you for keeping a level head on this app, under so much scrutiny and being private but in our faces. Big ups."

@DaeSargent asked:

"I am curious, have you walked into a place and no one really knew who you are? If yes, then that’s dope."

@Manny_867 shared:

"Could be even twins, we'll never know."

@SamuelL8540 asked:

"Is that a confession of all that you stated?!"

@Nhlaka_Hlats said:

"I am convinced that he is arried with twins."

@dontcallmeKhadi replied:

"Okay, but you are married. That much we know and I am sure of it."

@dontcallmeKhadi asked:

"Also, don’t you have a son? I’m pretty sure we’ve seen your cute son somewhere on here."

@ProdigyAlias replied:

"And then you’ll ninjas say enjoy your 20s because your 30s won’t be as fun."

