Sol Phenduka was unimpressed after stumbling on a picture of Oscar Mbo's newborn

The picture has been making the rounds online after word got out that Mbo and his girlfriend had been expecting all along

Like Sol, other social media users gathered to express their displeasure and blamed the couple for chasing clout at their son's expense

Sol Phenduka wasn't impressed seeing a picture of Oscar Mbo and his girlfriend's newborn. Image: Twitter/ Solphendukaa, Instagram/ leratophasha_.

Sol Phenduka shook his head in disappointment after seeing a picture of Oscar Mbo's newborn on social media.

Sol Phenduka bashes Oscar Mbo

Social media came to a standstill after it was revealed that Oscar Mbo and his long-term girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, were expecting.

Pictures from the couple's maternity shoot surfaced online and were shortly followed by a picture of Phasha in a hospital bed, smiling while holding her newborn son.

Sol Phenduka was shocked to see a picture of Oscar Mbo's newborn on social media. Image: Solphendukaa

Reacting to the picture was Sol Phenduka on his Twitter (X) page, who couldn't believe that a newborn's picture was already on social media. Though it's not unheard of, photos of infants are rarely found online, as people see it as taboo:

"A whole newborn's pic already on the Twitter streets."

Here's what Mzansi said about Sol Phenduka's comment

Netizens were as shocked as Phenduka, with many calling Oscar Mbo and Lerato Phasha out for wanting to trend for the wrong reasons:

YsLAnani96 said:

"No more respect for African morals and values, dos and don'ts. People are pushing content only."

MkSizwe27234 was shocked:

"Crazy, bruv, she couldn't even cover her face, ya neh."

Kay_mohalta joked:

"Bruh, they didn't even let him defrost a bit."

mthunzi_mshumi wrote:

"People love content so much."

Bonny_Swarez admitted:

"I cringed when I saw this, eish."

mondliart1 added:

"Everything is for content nowadays, literally. These days, if you are dating someone who equally believes that some things are private, then you're very lucky."

Social media users called out Oscar Mbo and Lerato Phasha for posting their newborn on social media. Image: leratophasha_.

Meanwhile, others bashed Sol and said the couple should be left to do as they please and asked what the issue was:

Nkuli_Ngqola asked:

"Honestly, what is the issue? What's going to happen to this baby now that he's been posted?"

Tripl3Beast_SA argued:

"Let people do what they want. Actually, what's wrong with it? Where is the harm?"

Siyavuy77463877 defended the couple:

"What happens to you when you're overexcited? People express their happiness in different ways."

Tripl3Beast_SA trolled:

"People post when they're pregnant, but can't post their babies? Y'all are wilding."

