South African musician Oscar Mbo and his longtime partner, Lerato Phasha, welcomed their newborn son and shared his picture online

Fans had mixed reactions to the picture, with some congratulating the couple while others questioned the decision to show the baby's face so soon

Some users joked about Oscar Mbo's past fake designer brand allegations, warning him not to dress his baby in counterfeit clothes

Halala! Oscar Mbo and Lerato Phasha are the latest parents in town. The popular couple welcomed their baby boy and blessed their fans with a cute picture of their bundle of joy.

Oscar Mbo and Lerato Phasha have shared a picture of their son. Image: @oscar_mbo and @Bigbrother_all

Oscar Mbo is now a father

South African musician and music producer Oscar Mbo has officially become a father, with the star and his longtime girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, announcing the arrival of their son on social media.

A picture of Lerato and the baby was reposted on the microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. In the picture, Lerato looks beautiful as she shows off her son, dressed in a cute blue outfit.

Take a look at the post below:

Fans congratulate Oscar and Lerato

Social media users flooded the post's comments section with mixed reactions. Some congratulated the new parents in town, while others asked why they were already posting their son's face on social media just hours after his birth.

Some fans, however, joked that Oscar Mbo should not buy counterfeit designer outfits for his son. For those who did not know, Oscar Mbo's name always pops up during discussions about celebrities who wear fake designer brands.

The star has denied the allegations and brought receipts that he only wears authentic brands. He has shared a video of his impressive designer sneaker collection, and was also spotted on a shopping spree with his girlfriend, Lerato.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Isn’t there some waiting period to show kids to the world. Or it depends on your bank balance."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Not wasting time to show the kids😭😭😭😭😭😩"

@mnm_meya added:

"It's only the broke people who fear boloi when it comes to showing their babies' faces."

@Not1ofemm wrote:

"Posting your baby’s face on the first day to the public is such an insane concept😂"

@Khanya354689 said:

"Hhhhai mara content this child just maybe 1 day already the child exposed like can't the child grow a little first."

@iMphiyakhe wrote:

"I'm sure he's already heading to Small Street for fake baby clothes."

Oscar Mbo and Lerato Phasha shared pictures of their son. Image: @leratophasha

