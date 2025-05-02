Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly have surprised South Africans with their second pregnancy announcement, sharing adorable content on social media

Bontle's latest maternity shoot, featuring a stunning blue gown, sparked gender reveal rumours, with fans speculating she's expecting a boy

The star also posted heartwarming pictures with her daughter, Afrika, capturing the joy of her pregnancy journey

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly took South Africans by surprise with their second pregnancy announcement. The stars have been sharing more adorable pregnancy content on their pages, much to the delight of their fans and followers.

Bontle Modiselle's new pics spark gender reveal rumours

It seems like Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are playing mind games with their fans. Social media users were convinced the stars dropped hints about the gender of their second baby with the Piano Love star's latest maternity shoot pictures.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 2 May 2025, the doting mother who has been documenting her beautiful pregnancy journey with lovely snaps and videos with her hubby and daughter, Afrika, shared pictures rocking a stunning blue gown designed by the talented Mzansi designer Tol Thema while soaking up the sun in the beautiful Cape Town. She captioned the video:

"Ocean breeze, sandy toes and a royal blue dress that flows 🌊💙 (This post is not gender related, please 😅) Thank you @tol_thema 😍💫 📸: Hubby SNAPPED, literally 🥹Failed to pick a fav frame, might as well share them all."

Fans react to Bontle Modiselle's pictures

Social media users felt that Bontle's beautiful blue gown meant she was expecting a baby boy. Many congratulated the award-winning choreographer and her rapper husband on the latest addition to their family.

@simzngema said:

"Oooh, these are gorgeous, mummy😍😍😍"

@minniedlamini wrote:

"To the couple who make the most beautiful babies 😍"

@bofelonamibokhani added:

"🔥Is this a gender reveal because wow🥶💙🩵"

@sibumabena said:

"This is a God dream… this is everything 💙"

@goddess_zina_bailey commented:

"Team boy has won this round, congratulations momma and family 😍💙"

@_sixolisiwe wrote:

"Oh, we are having a boy 😍😍"

Bontle Modiselle shares cute snaps with daughter Afrika

Bontle Modiselle has been enjoying every second of her pregnancy. The star has been sharing adorable snaps with her page.

The mama bear warmed timelines when she shared lovely pictures with her beautiful daughter, Afrika Moloi. The mother and daughter duo rocked matching black outfits in the now-viral pictures.

Bonang Matheba surprises Bontle and Priddy Ugly with sweet gift

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly shared a sweet video showing the beautiful flowers they received from Bonang Matheba. The popular couple who have one child, Afrika, together recently announced that they were expecting their second baby in a lovely video.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bontle shared a video thanking the B'Dazzled star and the House of BNG team for sending her beautiful flowers.

Social media users praised Bonang Matheba for being a thoughtful friend. Many couldn't get over Bontle and Priddy Ugly's daughter, Afrika's, cuteness in the video.

