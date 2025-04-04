Celebrity couple Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly surprised fans with a creative video to announce the arrival of their second child

Actress Bontle and rapper Priddy have been together since 2009 and got married in 2019, while they have a five-year-old daughter Afrika

Several Mzansi celebrities reacted on social media to congratulate the couple and they also showed their love for the creative announcement

South African celebrities and fans were amazed by the creative way Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly announced the arrival of their second child.

The celebrity couple (family name, Moloi) announced Bontle’s pregnancy in a funny social media video that also starred their five-year-old daughter Afrika.

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle announced their arrival of their second child in a creative social media video.

During the video called , the couple had a conversation around a car and were speaking about the dipstick before Bontle, who turned 34 in October 2024, revealed her baby bump.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly announced second pregnancy

Watch the announcement in the video below:

The video, called The Ha Moloi ‘Dipstick’ Chronicles, the couple and their child spoke with a laughing track in the background while they could not hide their joy at the end.

Over the 15 years that they have been together, the couple has shared many viral moments online while Priddy has recently taken time away from the spotlight to focus on his family.

Besides being an actress, dancer and model Modiselle is also part of a successful celebrity family with her sisters Candice and Refilwe also making waves.

Bontle celebrated Priddy's birthday on Instagram:

The Molois are making their mark

While Modiselle and her sisters make their mark on the South African public, Priddy is a popular recording artist who has won several awards for his music.

The rapper also celebrated his hit single Ntja’ka’ reaching three million streams on Spotify while he recently turned 33 on Wednesday, 2 April 2025.

Fans across the country were impressed with the creativity of the video and they proved that the couple is well-loved among the public.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly have been together since 2009 and married since 2019.

Pregnancy announcement impressed local celebrities

Local celebrities joined fans on social media to express their delight over the arrival of the Moloi’s second child.

Rapper nadianakai loved the announcement:

“Awwwwww! Yes! Congratulations guys!!!! This is dope!”

Grace._mondlana is a fan:

“Omggggggg, the coolest announcement.”

Hip-hop artist nasty_csa praised the creativity:

“Genius.”

Coachella.randy congratulated the couple:

“This is BRILLIANT OMG. Congratulations mama!”

Actress nirvananokwe appreciated the video:

“We want a show!!! Congratulations!!”

TV personality dumantando sent her blessings:

“This is the coolest pregnancy announcement ever! Congratulations you guys! May God protect and shield your family.”

Recording artist musakeys loved the video:

“I love this. Congratulations mom & dad!”

Ballyqueen2 was surprised:

“OH MY GODDDDDDDDDD! Congratulations mama.”

Iam_khanyi95 was happy:

“Maaannn, this is too dope. Congratulations to the Moloi family, ahhh!!!”

Popular artist focalistic admires the couple:

“Congratulations mom and dad!! Blessings on the way!!! Ke le botsa ka CONTENT I SIGNED UP FOR.”

Modiselle sisters impress local fans

As reported by Briefly News, Bontle, Candice and Refilwe Modiselle impressed local fans after sharing their various graduation pictures.

The Modiselle sisters have all become popular among local fans after making their marks as actresses, dancers and models.

