Rapper Priddy Ugly Celebrates His Hit Song ‘Ntja’ka’ Surpassing 3 Million Streams on Spotify
- Priddy Ugly's song Ntja'ka, featuring MashBeatz and Maglera Doe Boy, has reached three million streams on Spotify, marking a significant career milestone
- The South African rapper, who has been in the industry for nearly two decades, is gaining long-awaited recognition for his music
- Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Priddy Ugly emphasised the importance of patience, resilience, and self-belief in his journey to success
South African rapper Priddy Ugly is finally getting the love and recognition he deserves as an artist. The rapper has been in the game for almost two decades and recently celebrated another major milestone.
Priddy Ugly's song Ntja'ka reaches three million streams
Halala! Priddy Ugly has proved once again why he is ranked among the best rappers and lyricists in South Africa. The star has been around for a while and has blessed hip-hop heads with timeless classics like Family, Man, Come To My Kasi and Rap Relay.
Taking to his Instagram stories recently, the award-winning rapper celebrated reaching another milestone. Priddy Ugly, real name Ricardo Moloi, revealed that his song Ntja'ka featuring MashBeatz and Maglera Doe Boy has surpassed three million streams on the streaming platform Spotify.
Priddy Ugly talks about reaching milestones in his career
Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Priddy Ugly urged fans to keep pushing and never lose hope. He added that it took time for him to reach the point he is today. He said:
"I hope that the message that people take away from this is the messages of resilience and self-belief. People should have self-belief and know that anything Godly needs patience and time. There's nothing that's worth having that will happen overnight.
"It has taken me over 17 years to get to this point where people are finally receiving my music the way it should be received, and we are still far from where we need to be. Thank you very much to everyone who has been streaming my music."
Source: Briefly News
