A man in no mood to hang around his colleagues at an end-of-the-year party shared a video expressing what he would instead prefer

The guy detailed that he wished they would be allowed to show off their strength in boxing as he was tired of the pretence

The man's post led to a lot of comments from Mzansi peeps who shared the same sentiments, filling the comment section with who they would like in the ring

A man wished to box his colleagues rather than party with them at an end-of-the-year party. Credit: Prostock-Studio / Getty Images

It is that time of year when many companies reward their staff members with a day of fun, indulging in beverages, and enjoying each other's company in relaxed, out-of-office environments.

While social media users have been sharing cute year-end functions online, a TikTok user under the user handle @mathebula.uncenso wished for something different instead.

A year-end party with a twist

The video shows @mathebula.uncenso passionately sharing that he wished for a boxing match instead of a party where people will pretend to get along and have drinks together. He added:

"No, we don't want an end-of-the-year party; we want a boxing match with our colleagues. Last day of work, before we close, a ring and let us show box each other."

Watch the video below:

The man entertains Mzansi

The video attracted 539K views, 32K likes and almost 2K comments from social media users who could not wait to share who they wished to have in the boxing ring. Others felt the man was hilarious, taking time to share their amusement.

User @Malume KaTananazi commented:

"🤣🤣 l have an old man there 55 years whom l last spoke with in April for my sanity l want him in the ring💪."

User @luh@73113 said:

"Oh yes, we do. Khona engifisa kunu bonisa starts (there's one I would like to show stars)✨."

User @Wilson_Tlou added:

"I want it with my manager. Without an official. E tla chaya ge fela o mongwe a palelwa ke go emela."

User @Prescott165 shared:

"Boxing should be a valid way to resolve conflict in the workspace 😂😂."

User @The Great Shakes added:

"By reading comments I've realized that people are not happy at work places 😄🤞."

User @feziwemseleni joked:

"Yes as team building strategy 😅🥺😭."

