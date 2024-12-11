"I want my boss": Man asks for boxing ring with colleagues instead of year-end function, SA's amused
- A man in no mood to hang around his colleagues at an end-of-the-year party shared a video expressing what he would instead prefer
- The guy detailed that he wished they would be allowed to show off their strength in boxing as he was tired of the pretence
- The man's post led to a lot of comments from Mzansi peeps who shared the same sentiments, filling the comment section with who they would like in the ring
It is that time of year when many companies reward their staff members with a day of fun, indulging in beverages, and enjoying each other's company in relaxed, out-of-office environments.
While social media users have been sharing cute year-end functions online, a TikTok user under the user handle @mathebula.uncenso wished for something different instead.
A year-end party with a twist
The video shows @mathebula.uncenso passionately sharing that he wished for a boxing match instead of a party where people will pretend to get along and have drinks together. He added:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"No, we don't want an end-of-the-year party; we want a boxing match with our colleagues. Last day of work, before we close, a ring and let us show box each other."
Watch the video below:
The man entertains Mzansi
The video attracted 539K views, 32K likes and almost 2K comments from social media users who could not wait to share who they wished to have in the boxing ring. Others felt the man was hilarious, taking time to share their amusement.
User @Malume KaTananazi commented:
"🤣🤣 l have an old man there 55 years whom l last spoke with in April for my sanity l want him in the ring💪."
User @luh@73113 said:
"Oh yes, we do. Khona engifisa kunu bonisa starts (there's one I would like to show stars)✨."
User @Wilson_Tlou added:
"I want it with my manager. Without an official. E tla chaya ge fela o mongwe a palelwa ke go emela."
User @Prescott165 shared:
"Boxing should be a valid way to resolve conflict in the workspace 😂😂."
User @The Great Shakes added:
"By reading comments I've realized that people are not happy at work places 😄🤞."
User @feziwemseleni joked:
"Yes as team building strategy 😅🥺😭."
Other company year-end functions articles by Briefly News
- A lady showed off a fun-filled company year-end party where everyone got on the dance floor and partied up a storm.
- A TiTok user shared a video of Capitec Bank employees vibing to amapiano sounds played by a DJ at their Vibey company year-end party in Cape Town.
- A hun shared a skirt of a year-end party for remote workers, and she jammed alone to Witney Houston's Greatest Love Of All, leaving social media users entertained.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za