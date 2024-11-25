A TikTok video of an alleged Capitec year-end function has social media buzzing with reactions

The clip shows employees dancing to amapiano and drinks flowing and had viewers cracking jokes online

Clients teased about their money being spent, while others simply admired the lit office party vibes

Bank staffers were captured having fun at their year-end function. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @teshmaya/TikTok

Capitec might be serious about finances, but when it’s time to party, the vibes are unmatched!

Capitec staff bring the energy

A video allegedly showing the bank’s year-end function got tongues wagging online. The clip shows employees at a club, amapiano beats filling the air as drinks flowed and the dance floor lit up with moves.

Party video gains traction on TikTok

The staff seemed to be having the time of their lives, in the footage posted by @teshmaya. It wasn’t long before Mzansi people flooded the comments, making light of the situation.

Watch the video below:

It was a pure comedy zone, with clients jokingly “checking” if their money was still safe, and asking which branch the party animals belong to.

See some comments below:

@gentomagic said:

"Then tomorrow, we'll hear that systems are off-line. 🙄🙄 Kanti it's bhabhalazi."

@lorenza_bbb B asked:

"What about the people in the different branches who we interact with daily? 🥺"

@deedee_s0 wrote:

"What about your customers? 😫😂"

@mrsmlim commented:

"They better not be offline ke, ndadlala. 😂😂😂"

@Mondo.Koena shared:

"This is by far the nicest YEF the North has ever had. Ever since I've worked for Capi, aybo it was amazing. Sbonge it was amazing. 🥰🥰😂😂"

@Tiitee_Setso stated:

"When I grow up I want to work at Capitec. Gape nkase fetwe ke monate o so."

@skhindi_sabesuthu joked:

"Yep that’s how tellers party!🤦🏾‍♂️😂🙆🏾‍♂️ Too much stress seeing other people's bank accounts."

@dn.zile added:

"Let people enjoy their year-end function with no judgement. 👏🏽"

SA loves vibey construction year-end party

Similarly, Briefly News reported that happy construction workers couldn't contain their joy at their year-end function. They showed off their groovy moves to each other while Mandoza played in the background.

The clip displayed showed a bunch of men gathering under a tree to dance in front of one another. December is a special month for loads of South Africans.

