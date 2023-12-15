A young man shared a video on TikTok of his company's year-end function at the scenic Elgin River Lodge

The video shows employees dancing, drinking, and socialising together in the beautiful setting of the Elgin Valley

Some people were envious of the fun that Lizo's company had, while others joked about their own lacklustre year-end functions

A man shared a glimpse into the fun he and his colleagues had at a year-end function. Image: @lizombatha

Source: TikTok

Forget dry canapés and awkward slideshows – Lizo Mbatha just redefined the company year-end function with a TikTok video that's got Mzansi buzzing with envy and a sudden urge to update their resumes.

Epic year-end function goes viral

The young man shared a glimpse of his company's epic bash at the scenic Elgin River Lodge, and let's just say, it's safe to say the internet broke a little.

Gone are the days of forced merriment under fluorescent lights. Lizo's video is a kaleidoscope of pure, unadulterated fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

We see colleagues transformed into carefree revellers, dancing under the African sun, clinking glasses against the breathtaking backdrop of the Elgin Valley, and generally having the time of their lives.

The infectious laughter, the synchronised dance moves, the sheer joy radiating from the screen – it's enough to make even the most jaded office drone yearn for a slice of that Elgin magic.

Mzansi reacts to the function

Of course, the internet wouldn't be the internet without a healthy dose of commentary. Netizens, naturally, took to the comments section to share their own year-end function experiences.

Lindsey Bath replied:

"Love this ❤️."

Princess Velaryon said:

"We got a finger platter from Spar. Laphoke we are a huge JSE listed Co ."

Leandrie Carstens responded:

"We don't get a year end function nothing fokkol not even an email ."

Kristan Oldewage wrote:

" This is gold."

Cece | BookTok commented:

"How is everyone on here so lucky. It's not fair ."

TrichrTreet wrote:

"Do you have any vacancies currently?"

Petrol attendant and coworker's dance-off

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's beloved petrol attendant, Felix, and his coworker recently transformed a normal day at a Shell garage into a lively dance-off.

Felix wasted no time sharing the infectious dance video on his TikTok page @felixminister1632.

The duo's dance battle became an instant hit on TikTok and captivated the hearts of people nationwide.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News