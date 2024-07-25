A hilarious video has been making its fair rounds on TikTok, where two men had a near-to-death experience at night

Pedestrians thought that heaven was calling when two ghosts chased them at night

Netizens were floored by the reaction of the pedestrians

A good prank is the best medicine to turn a frown upside down.

Mzansi could not help but laugh at two pedestrians chased up a tree by ghosts. Image: @mauba93

Source: TikTok

A gent on TikTok, General Mauba, shared a hilarious prank that floored Mzansi.

Pedestrians chased by ghosts at night floor Mzansi

Since Leon Schuster retired, Mzansi has been prank-hungry. None of the YouTube pranks cured the issue, but one one-minute clip on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One evening, two pedestrians were walking on a dark street when they got the biggest fright of their lives. The gents scattered like rats on Titanic at the sight of two ghosts approaching them.

The visuals resembled a satisfying horror film. One gent climbed up a tree and said every word generated from his brain, hoping he’d keep the ghosts from climbing the tree, too.

Mauba captioned his post:

“DZO VHUYESE.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to hilarious ghost prank

The ghosts felt sorry for the gent and confessed to being in the middle of a prank. Although Halloween came early in Mzansi, the video made netizens laugh.

They filled the comments section with their reactions:

@Ntswelenyane confessed to watching the clip numerous times:

"Who watched it more than 10 times let's gather here?"

@KiD NiNO GRAFiX STUDiO was dusted by the man's attept to escape the ghosts:

"He had to climb the tree to shout “Ntate modimo” I’m sure he felt closer to modimo."

@EMERGENCY911 cannot imagine the guy coming down the tree:

"Rumours are that he's still on top of the tree."

@gladwell roared at the terrified gent:

"If you hear a man calling ntate modimo and voetsek then yhooo same time then know it gwa nyiwa."

@Themba made an assumption:

"I am sure he became sober sametime, "prank ya eng voetsek."

Man picks up feminine sculpture in dumping site and brings it home

Briefly News also reported that a man on TikTok was warned by his followers after he shared his rare fortune of randomly picking up gorgeous art in a dumping site. He scored a stunning red feminine sculpture that he could not resist.

The abandoned beauty now found herself a beautiful home with a generous man who gave her touch-up.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News