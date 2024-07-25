“He Started Seeing the Gates of Heaven”: Pedestrians Chased by Ghosts at Night Floor Mzansi
- A hilarious video has been making its fair rounds on TikTok, where two men had a near-to-death experience at night
- Pedestrians thought that heaven was calling when two ghosts chased them at night
- Netizens were floored by the reaction of the pedestrians
A good prank is the best medicine to turn a frown upside down.
A gent on TikTok, General Mauba, shared a hilarious prank that floored Mzansi.
Pedestrians chased by ghosts at night floor Mzansi
Since Leon Schuster retired, Mzansi has been prank-hungry. None of the YouTube pranks cured the issue, but one one-minute clip on TikTok.
One evening, two pedestrians were walking on a dark street when they got the biggest fright of their lives. The gents scattered like rats on Titanic at the sight of two ghosts approaching them.
The visuals resembled a satisfying horror film. One gent climbed up a tree and said every word generated from his brain, hoping he’d keep the ghosts from climbing the tree, too.
Mauba captioned his post:
“DZO VHUYESE.”
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to hilarious ghost prank
The ghosts felt sorry for the gent and confessed to being in the middle of a prank. Although Halloween came early in Mzansi, the video made netizens laugh.
They filled the comments section with their reactions:
@Ntswelenyane confessed to watching the clip numerous times:
"Who watched it more than 10 times let's gather here?"
@KiD NiNO GRAFiX STUDiO was dusted by the man's attept to escape the ghosts:
"He had to climb the tree to shout “Ntate modimo” I’m sure he felt closer to modimo."
@EMERGENCY911 cannot imagine the guy coming down the tree:
"Rumours are that he's still on top of the tree."
@gladwell roared at the terrified gent:
"If you hear a man calling ntate modimo and voetsek then yhooo same time then know it gwa nyiwa."
@Themba made an assumption:
"I am sure he became sober sametime, "prank ya eng voetsek."
Source: Briefly News