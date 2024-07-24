Global site navigation

“That’s a Hit and Run”: Mzansi Gent Gives Up Swimming in Money by Fumbling Daylight Heist
People

“That’s a Hit and Run”: Mzansi Gent Gives Up Swimming in Money by Fumbling Daylight Heist

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A naughty man was caught on camera trying to rob a stationary truck
  • As he got closer to his prize, the gent was startled by the sudden movement of the vehicle and sprinted home
  • Netizens roasted his cowardly behaviour in the comments 

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A kasi gent missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to swim in money easily.

Man attempts to rob truck
Mzansi roasted a gent who went running after a failed heist attempt. Image: @celeb1502
Source: TikTok

The man was too close to his prize that he could smell it, but he was startled by the sudden movement.

Mzansi gent gives up swimming in money by fumbling daylight heist 

Some people dream of finding an easy way out of humble beginnings. They aim for a life of crime. A silly gent attempted to rob a truck in daylight. The mischievous gent strolled toward a stationary truck, hoping to score a big prize.

Read also

Tsotsi snatches someone's order at Steers' drive-thru, netizens stunned: "Did he get it back"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The guy on a mission moved slowly toward the truck, only to be startled by its sudden movement and run into hiding. A neighbour who had been studying the guy’s concerning moves had recorded the hilarious moment and captioned his viral clip:

“Heist went wrong.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to  man attempting heist 

Mzansi was floored by the hilarious making its rounds on TikTok. Netizens discussed the chancer’s failed heist attempt in the comments:

@nkanyamba loved the truck driver's intuition:

"Can the driver come to my office and get bonus."

@Fefe10 praised the bystander for perfect timing:

"The videographer knew what these boys are capable of."

@musaSosha wanted to see more clips like these:

"I wish this can happen every two weeks or monthly."

Read also

Naughty youth steals elder's drink, netizens entertained: "Apparently he is still counting"

@Ītz T-bøy shared additional information:

"The rumors says he is still running."

@fannieshongwe4 put two and two together:

"I'm sure the cameraman is the one who sent him for the heist."

Woman takes off wig to stay safe from Joburg tsotsis

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared her struggles of having to take off her wig in Johannesburg. The lady explained that it is an unspoken rule to hide valuable belongings when travelling to the MTN taxi rank in Jozi.

Many netizens sprung to the comments section to tell their dark tales of the MTN taxi rank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: