A naughty man was caught on camera trying to rob a stationary truck

As he got closer to his prize, the gent was startled by the sudden movement of the vehicle and sprinted home

Netizens roasted his cowardly behaviour in the comments

A kasi gent missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to swim in money easily.

The man was too close to his prize that he could smell it, but he was startled by the sudden movement.

Mzansi gent gives up swimming in money by fumbling daylight heist

Some people dream of finding an easy way out of humble beginnings. They aim for a life of crime. A silly gent attempted to rob a truck in daylight. The mischievous gent strolled toward a stationary truck, hoping to score a big prize.

The guy on a mission moved slowly toward the truck, only to be startled by its sudden movement and run into hiding. A neighbour who had been studying the guy’s concerning moves had recorded the hilarious moment and captioned his viral clip:

“Heist went wrong.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man attempting heist

Mzansi was floored by the hilarious making its rounds on TikTok. Netizens discussed the chancer’s failed heist attempt in the comments:

@nkanyamba loved the truck driver's intuition:

"Can the driver come to my office and get bonus."

@Fefe10 praised the bystander for perfect timing:

"The videographer knew what these boys are capable of."

@musaSosha wanted to see more clips like these:

"I wish this can happen every two weeks or monthly."

@Ītz T-bøy shared additional information:

"The rumors says he is still running."

@fannieshongwe4 put two and two together:

"I'm sure the cameraman is the one who sent him for the heist."

