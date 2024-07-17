A woman on TikTok was outraged by her son’s way of making quick cash

The lady shared a hilarious story of her son selling WiFi access to his peers living in the same area

Nqobile soon found out that she was not the only mom raising a sneaky child

A Mzansi mom was amazed by her son’s shady business.

A Mzansi mom busted her son for his shady money making ways. Image: @nqobilenobs/TikTok/@sophie ELBAZ/Sygma via Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Detective mom outed her son to TikTok for his fast cash-making method.

Mom busts son selling WiFi access to peers

Times are tough, and the kids are tired of being told, “There’s food at home,” whenever they crave a KFC meal. Nqobile’s son is not the begging type but the hustling type.

The young boy had a great business idea and a way to fill the social gap among his peers. He realised that if he could help the kids living in the same area access the internet, he would be helping his wallet get a glow-up.

See the post here

Mzansi reacts to mom outing son for shady business

Nqobile’s son was making easy money without having to invest anything in his business. The young man exchanged his home WiFi password for some cash. His mom was unaware of the shady business running successfully under her nose.

Briefly News reached out to another mom, Vera, who spoke about her son’s old ways of making cash:

“In the summertime, he would rent out his bike for R5 per 30 minutes. He was the only one with a bicycle in the area, and he saw that the other children wanted to ride so badly. He got tired of lending his bike freely and started charging them. The business worked well for him until his bicycle broke down after a while.”

Netizens also shared their stories of shady businesses being run by their kids:

@nomalangankosi922 was on the same boat as Nqobile:

"Last year I found out my son is a loan shark at school."

@Ñoblə shared an idea:

"He must start paying rent since he's a business man."

@user5002671475933 advised:

"Smart boy, please don't interrupt the business."

@HlauliG shared how she busted her daughter:

"My daughter sell amagwinya we madke at home, if we baked 3 each I was so shocked that 5ltr take 1 day, turns out she opened a business, the following day she asked me to bake I said m tired she had to confess."

