A South African man went viral on TikTok after sharing a video showcasing his side hustle

In his post, he revealed he makes over R5 000 a week by buying items like phone chargers in bulk and reselling them on Takealot

The video sparked interest from many viewers who flooded the comments with questions about how to replicate his success

A man's e-commerce side hustle earns him over R5K a week. Image: @ecommlion

Source: TikTok

A local man piqued South Africans' interest after sharing a video in which he revealed that his side hustle earns him R5 000 a week.

Man makes R5K a week on Takealot

Kaybee (@ecommlion) posted a TikTok video showing him buying various devices and accessories, such as chargers, earphones and phone holders, in bulk at a shop to resell on Takealot.

He is also seen at a courier company with his items packed and secured, before showing that he made a profit of R5 800 from selling the products on the popular e-commerce platform.

Watch the video below:

SA keen to sell on Takealot

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who expressed a keen interest in selling products on Takealot.

Many people responded to the post with questions about how the business works.

Noxolo Ngcobo said:

"I am interested."

老板妈妈 replied:

"I watched video on packaging how do I get the boxes and shipping notes."

Shonei Naushad said:

"Hi, do you need to leave bulk stock at their warehouse when you start?"

Kobie Groenewald commented:

"Hell, how does this work? Because Takelot fees are higher than anything I know do you have some advice."

Unbothered Queen commented:

"How do join? I wanna sell clothes."

