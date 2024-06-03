A local influencer plugged Mzansi social media users with a few deals she found at Woolworths

The woman noted that after 2pm, the popular homeware, fashion, food and beauty store lowers their prices on certain items

Some people in the comment section were thankful for the plug, while others shared that they didn't experience it

A local woman plugged shoppers with daily Woolworths deals. Images: @dene.jones.5

Source: Instagram

A woman let Mzansi in on a 'secret' when she told them about the specials Woolworths offers.

Using the handle @jonesie_ on TikTok, fashion and lifestyle content creator Dené Jones said in a video that Woolworths has days, especially after 2pm when they sell their items at a lower price.

Dené added:

"These items can be marked off as far as 50% off. Imagine! Now, don't say I never gave you a Woolies plug, ne?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens are two-minded about the Woolies deals

After the woman shared the Woolworths plug, the post was met with thankful TikTokkers, as well as sceptical ones.

@maahiera2 shared their experience with the specials:

"The after 2pm situation, you have to fight your way to the items on sale as there are so many people already waiting to grab the sale items."

@butchraw1 said in the comment section:

"It depends on the store managers."

@ora8603 mentioned to TikTokkers:

"The staff is so rude when it comes to the marked-off items because they want it for themselves."

Sharing their take on the situation, @sandileebessick wrote:

"Woolworths is cheap if you are buying for two people, but if you have a family full of giembas [greedy people], you have to go where the prices are extra low and meet your budget."

Among the doubt, @fifie755 commented:

"30% off is a lifesaver, real deal."

Woman spends R10k at Woolies for weekly shopping

While some are looking for deals, one woman shared that she is "not a budget person." Briefly News previously reported that a woman overshot her R8000 weekly grocery shopping budget.

A video posted on TikTok by @just_a_mompreneurafr showed her filling her trolley up to the top, totalling a whopping R10,745.14. The clip wowed many netizens who couldn't believe how much @just_a_mompreneurafr spent on groceries every week, as many pay far less than that in a month.

