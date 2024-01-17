Global site navigation

Cape Town Mom on a Budget Shows Woolworths 50% Sale on Frozen Items in TikTok Video, Mzansi Pleased
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A bargain spotter found Woolworth's latest deals in the frozen section, which included meat products
  • The financially savvy mom went on to make a video to help others make a big score, and she made a TikTok post
  • Online users were grateful for the tiktok video, and many were raving about the video of the bargain

A woman went shopping at Woolworths and scored some bargains. Online users were fascinated by the video.

Woolworths bargain in TikTok video
TikTok video of Woolworths sale on frozen items in TikTok video leaves Mzansi eager to shop. Image: @budgetingmomct
Source: TikTok

The video made people comment discussing Woolworths. The clip got a lot of attention from online users.

Woman finds deal on Woolworths meat

A woman @budgetingmomct posted a TikTok video showing that people can save up to 50% off at Woolworths. The lady showed that the deal was in the frozen food section of the store.

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by Woolworths deal

Online users thought it was fascinating to see the frozen food deals. Many thanks, a woman, for finding the bargain.

JustZaidah commented:

"Thanks for the plug."

Grevy wrote:

"Will go tomorrow thank you."

Alison Manuel advised:

"Hi guys. Most Woolworths in Cape Town have mark time items around 14h00 every. They use to sell items that are close to expiring date to staff only and now add them to the floor. Ask the Woolies staff."

suanetkaroloes complained:

"Not Worcester."

Budgetingmom · Creator replied:

"Ag no, it is such a nice special. Pity there isn't near you."

Woolworths deals make South Africa happy

People on social media love to see Woolworths bargains. People commented that they enjoyed getting the scoop on the best deal at the store.

Woolworths' major sale impresses woman

Briefly News previously reported that a woman was very impressed with Woolworths. The lady posted to show people they can get a large percentage off some items.

The video of the special sale received over 8 000 likes. Pretoria residents commented that they were ready to shop till they drop.

People always like to know when they can get food or clothing at Woolworths for a cheaper price. Online users commented that they were happy they could spend wisely.

Source: Briefly News

